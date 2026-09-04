Raiders Mailbag: Understanding the Roster Through a Rebuild

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI.—The Las Vegas Raiders, in nine days, host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in what should be one of the most interesting seasons of Silver and Black football in the last two decades.

Certainly, the team is in a rebuilding phase, but that in and of itself does not preclude it from being exciting in the midst of that rebuild; it simply means refocusing the prism through which it is viewed.

When you truly understand the youth on the team and the importance of repetitions for those young players, and at the same time hold veterans to their standard of excellence, you begin to see the future within a genuine prism of hope and expectation, firmly planted in reality rather than the last 20 years of blind hope and baseless optimism.

The Raiders' rebuild is being done responsibly, and while 2026 is certainly going to have its tough moments, when the learning curve of rebuilding is the prescription for the lenses you are watching through, it all will come into focus. You will be able to watch with an eye on the future, rather than simply a playoff run to nowhere.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raider Nation should look at every mistake, disappointment, and loss of 2026 as an investment in being a perennial playoff team in 2028.

Raider Nation Speaks

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I asked Raider Nation about this team and the roster via my social media, and you responded. So today we address more of your concerns, just nine days out from kickoff.

Trust the Process, Until Proven Wrong

Im trusting that the GM and coaching staff know 100% what they are doing. I feel like you do unc that this year and next are rebuilding years. 2028 will be the year it all should come to fruition. RN4L — Gerald Tasker (@taskergerald39) August 31, 2026

GM John Spytek burst onto the NFL scene as an intern for the Detroit Lions. I was there as a beat reporter, and the men in the building quickly nicknamed him “The Whiz Kid” because of his penchant for handling information.

That is why, long before he came to the Raiders, I had advocated for him to get a GM job. He is thorough, analytical, and a voluminous consumer of information. He has put the Raiders under a microscope and investigated every corner of this franchise.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He has not hidden from any of its warts or scars, and is on a quest to rid this franchise of its losing ways.

Respectful of his bosses, he isn’t intimidated by them, and his ability to speak intelligently, backed by concrete numbers and analysis, is a very big deal. Add a new coach who processes information the same way, and you have a perfect fit.

Everything John Spytek has done since ownership decided to move on from Pete Carroll has worked. Now that Klint is here, the enormous fan base that sees their fandom as a way of life , not just a ticket, needs to trust these men who have been to the mountaintop before and know the way.

John Spytek | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Great decision to see the season through a lens of reality that leads to success.

Wide Receiver Wonderment

Jalen Nailor | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The WR room is clearly a weak point on this team. There is no WR1, but that isn’t the end of the world. You have the best tight end in the game of football, who is the focal point of the aerial attack. Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas both had outstanding camps, and while the group is missing a WR1, it is not void of talent.

Cody White is a Super Bowl champion (with Kubiak last year) who knows exactly what Kubiak wants and expects, and with each loss the Raiders have in 2026, visualize a nice Christmas present with the name Jeremiah Smith on it. He is a generational WR1 in next year’s NFL Draft who reminds people of Larry Fitzgerald, and a young man I covered for his first several years in the NFL: Calvin Johnson.

While I agree WR is a weak point, it is not bleak; players will step up, but the focus is the future.

I applaud Spytek for taking no shortcuts, no temporary fixes that do long-term harm. He is being smart and calculating, playing chess while many in the NFL are playing checkers.

Tre Tucker. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I do believe with a true WR1 and Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker is a true WR2, but he is not a WR1.

Why Not Us?

It’s All About Staying Healthy 🙏🏻🙏🏻 New Head Coach New Coaches New Team It’s The Raiders Vs The World ☠️🏴‍☠️ Why Can’t This Year Be The Year ☠️🏴‍☠️There Is No BS This Year ☠️🏴‍☠️ This Team Will Be Ready To Compete Every Week Every Play Every Down ☠️🏴‍☠️ Doing It The Raider Way ☠️🏴‍☠️ — Mark Abrams (@MarkAbr61812810) August 31, 2026

Mark, I love this Tweet for a lot of reasons. I don’t agree with it all, but I respect it, and like it.

Being a “fan” comes from the word fanatic. That blind optimism that fuels every year for a fan makes sense, but there are some real, concrete reasons to see that this isn’t the year.

I think Klint Kubiak was by far the best first-time coach available in a long time. His offensive and defensive coordinators are new as well.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

When you add all of the young players, the rules of Realville (a fictitious town in which I am the self-described mayor), aided by clear holes on the roster that require more than one offseason of talent acquisition to adequately fill, you see it through a prism not impaired by simple blind hope.

To me, the best kind of hope is not baseless. It is rooted in, cemented on a foundation of reality, and that is squarely where Spytek has the Raiders sitting.

QB Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

You will see glimpses and even get some real looks at things that will inspire hope this season. Enjoy and embrace them. If this goes as planned, 2026 will be written about decades from now as one of the most transformative years in franchise history.

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