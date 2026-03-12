Failed Crosby Trade Impacts Raiders' Draft Plans in Multiple Ways

The Las Vegas Raiders were that close to having two of the top 14 picks in this year's NFL Draft. Las Vegas' failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens for Maxx Crosby that briefly netted two picks, including the 14th overall pick in this year's draft was officailly called off.

This forced Las Vegas back to the drawing board in several regards, as the latest twist in Raiders history was completely unexpected. Still, Las Vegas does not have time to complain situation. Raiders general manager John Spytek has a rebuild to steer, and the Ravens will not get in the way.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' Focus

Las Vegas ' front office likely began to adjust their draft boards under the assumption that they would be picking again at No. 14. That additional pick gave the Raiders added flexibility to fix their top remaining issues in multiple ways. Without that pick, Las Vegas must adjust once again.

The Raiders ' priorities were likely not impacted by the failed trade, but how they go about doing so was. The importance of the No. 36 goes back up to where it was before the trade. Las Vegas has no room for error on their second-round pick. It must be an impact player.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sets his sights on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders' Pass Rush Grows

With Crosby back in the fold, Las Vegas can potentially focus on other areas of the unit. After signing Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce, and keeping Crosby, Las Vegas can throw several different interior defensive linemen on the field and be alright.

They may still do so, but they do not have to prioritize drafting defensive linemen in this draft. Adding Crosby to an already improved defensive line and linebacker group allows Spytek, Kubiak, and Rob Leonard to turn their focus elsewhere on the roster, potentially prioritizing defense with the 36th pick.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Need for a Cornerback/Guard Grows

Having the No. 14 pick gave the Raiders the chance to, at the very least, potentially set, or heavily, dictate the pace of which players at positions of need on their roster would get drafted. Las Vegas needs another talented offensive guard and its group of cornerbacks still need help as well.

The No. 14 pick gave the Raiders the chance to see how the second through 13th picks of the draft played out, then draft the best player at either of those positions. They no longer have that opportunity. Unless they trade back into the first round, losing No. 14 stings.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders no longer have the chance to pick twice within 12 picks. They must now consider making cornerback their top need with the No. 36 pick in the draft. It seems much more likely that there will be better cornerbacks available than offensive linemen at that point in the draft.

If Las Vegas is able to add another talented corner with the No. 36 pick in the draft, they would be wise to do so.