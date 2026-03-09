Raiders' Latest Move Directly Impacts Their Draft Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders need as much talent as possible on both sides of the ball this offseason. Their roster is in dire need of talent. Las Vegas' offense gets most of the focus, but its defense needs to be revamped even more so than its offense, which says a lot in itself.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Flexibility is Key

The Raiders recently traded Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, landing two first-round picks in return. One of those first-round picks was the No. 14 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. At No. 14, the Raiders likely would have selected any one of multiple positions of need.

Las Vegas will have to choose from one of the top linebackers, offensive linemen or cornerbacks in the draft with the No. 14 pick. They could still draft a cornerback with the No. 14 pick, especially if one of the top two are available, Las Vegas' recent trade for a cornerback helps their need at the position.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas could use the No. 36 on a cornerback and continue to look for other cornerbacks throughout the rest of the draft and free agency. The second-year general manager is determined to turn things around with the Raiders.

"I think we're going to build this team the right way, and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl. We've seen it the last couple years," Spytek said.

"I mean, the [New England] Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the [Washington] Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Las Vegas is able to re-sign Eric Stokes, their recent trade for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson is an even bigger deal, as they could narrow down their focus to offensive linemen and linebackers with the No. 14 pick.

Stokes, Johnson, and additional help at the position would help Raiders general manager John Spytek build out the Raiders' cornerback position with experience and youth.

“If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason,” Spytek said.

“I think it's really valuable. The onus isn't on the vet to mentor those guys. It's just on to do the right thing. And I've been around guys in Tampa for years that did it the right way, and that's why some of our young players were able to play so fast and so well, because they were around the right guys, they saw the right way to do things, and when they got a chance to get on the field, they were ready."