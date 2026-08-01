Fernando Mendoza Finds Growth, Balance in Raiders' Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders wanted to put their franchise on the right track this offseason after a league-worst 3-14 season. So far, through the first few practices of training camp, the Raiders have taken a step toward being an improved roster heading into the preseason.

One of the biggest storylines of Raiders training camp is the development of first overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza, who is projected to be the backup quarterback behind veteran Kirk Cousins. For the first time since OTAs, Mendoza spoke with reporters on various topics, including his time at the movies, where he saw Christopher Nolan's latest masterpiece, The Odyssey.

Mendoza's Summer Break Growth Translating at Camp

If you have ever listened in on a Mendoza interview, he is one of the most detail-oriented quarterbacks I've ever seen talk to the media. There are true insights into how he sees things in his first reps as an NFL quarterback, offering intimate details into the everyday operation and scheme of the offense.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion for the Indiana Hoosiers (still insane to say those words) spent the summer working out and taking notes on the little things in his game that have become bad habits, to the point where he needed to improve ahead of training camp. Footwork, timing, and accuracy were just a few of the things that Mendoza harped on himself during the break.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When you're able to read the defense and know the plays like the back of your hand, you're able to be more calm, comfortable and know where your hot routes are," Mendoza explained. "I still need to improve on my protection and intelligence and, are my checks there? But creating a larger and better understanding of the schematics has helped me calm down, know where my outs are and just be more confident in general."

It was a wonderful insight into his growth as a new NFL signal-caller, but what is it like to be in an offensive system run by head coach Klint Kubiak?

Raiders Rookie QB Finds Balance in Kubiak's Offense

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Kubiak was hired in February following the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory, he brought his wide-zone offense with him. He was once an assistant coach under San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who popularized the system and has since spread it across the NFL. The biggest thing that has stood out to Mendoza in Kubiak's offense is its balance, even calling the passing concepts "sexy."

"I think the balance of the offense," Mendoza said. "As a quarterback, this is pretty basic, but the pass is sexy. I believe that the outside zone scheme and schematics of the run that comes from the Shanahan tree is a great system, and it really complements off each other. It lets the offensive line and their talents shine. It lets the running backs and their talents shine. At the end of the day, the game is built on the run."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing Mendoza said here was wrong, especially when it comes to establishing the run game within a wide-zone system. The Raiders have the perfect offense to complement the talent they have on this side of the ball, and it is the right system you want for a rookie quarterback to thrive in.

I've said it before, and I will say it again: Mendoza getting Kubiak as his coach is exactly what he needs for his growth as a quarterback. He may not be ultra-talented like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, but he is a player with the ceiling to be amongst the 10 best passers in the game year in and year out.