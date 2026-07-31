Fernando Mendoza 'Learning a Lot' Through Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an impressive and strong start to training camp, with multiple players on both sides of the ball showcasing their ability to contribute.

That includes rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has steadily grown into his own as the offseason has progressed. While speaking to the media during his press conference on Thursday, the No. 1 overall pick explained how his command of the offense is improving.

Mendoza's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I believe with comfortability and also not just knowing the scheme, but also knowing the guys better and creating a better relationship with them, the command levels up," Mendoza said. "The command comes from the offensive line telling me, 'Hey, we need you to be louder in the huddle. We need to hear a better cadence.'"

"I'm learning a lot from those guys, whether it's the offensive line, running backs, tight ends, or receivers; those veteran guys who are year two and beyond, them giving me feedback, and then we're all coming together, and they're helping my command, but I'm really taking part of their command."

Overall Takeaways

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knows that Mendoza has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback, but the Raiders will begin the year with Kirk Cousins as the starter. However, there is more to playing quarterback than just throwing the football. Mendoza has to learn to play from under center, dissect and read an opposing NFL defense, and command the huddle while confidently leading an entire unit.

Mendoza isn't quite there yet, and that's completely fine. That's why head coach Klint Kubiak emphasized the importance of bringing in a seasoned veteran to show Mendoza how to lead and operate an offense.

While Raider Nation wants to see Mendoza on the field sooner rather than later, his development is obviously in the best interest of the organization. Because Las Vegas is in the midst of a rebuild, there is no reason to rush Mendoza into action if he is truly not ready. Now, Mendoza still has an opportunity to establish himself as the best option, but until proven otherwise, Cousins will be atop the quarterback depth chart.

We are still six weeks away from the start of the regular season. During that time, Mendoza will continue to improve in several areas where the coaching staff wants him to. Sitting and learning behind Cousins will prove to be the best course for Mendoza's long-term development.