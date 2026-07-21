Why Raiders' Kirk Cousins Should Not Start Entire 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering training camp with multiple capable quarterbacks, but the starting option has been known for quite some time now.

Barring an injury in training camp, Kirk Cousins will start the season as the Raiders' starting quarterback. Over the weekend, senior NFL insider Ian Rapoport echoed this well-established plan .

Rapoport's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I want to stay out west but go the Las Vegas Raiders," Rapoport said after providing an update on the Arizona Cardinals-Jacoby Brissett contract situation. "Do they really have a quarterback battle? It's an interesting conversation."

"Obviously, Fernando Mendoza - No. 1 overall pick - it certainly seems like the way they are planning, the way they are hoping for it to all be, is for Kirk Cousins to be the starter at the beginning of the season, throughout this season, and at the end of the season."

Kirk Cousins smiles while answering questions from reporters during the Kirk Cousins Football Camp on Wednesday, June 24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"That means he is playing well. It means he has stayed healthy. And it means Fernando Mendoza can just sit there and learn. And if that is the way it goes for the Raiders, that is absolutely fine. But it's not a guarantee. I say that because we have seen this in the past. You say, 'Alright, we are going to sit this rookie, probably not going to play, he's going to learn.'"

"What if Mendoza hits the ground running so fast and so well that they say this guy has to play? It might not be game one, but it could be early in the season. And if that is the case for the Raiders, that also [would be] excellent news."

Why Cousins Starting All 17 Games Seems Like Wishful Thinking

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I absolutely understand the plan allowing a rookie quarterback to sit and learn for an extended period of time. However, considering where this team expects to be in 2026, it is difficult to envision the coaching staff keeping Mendoza captive on the bench, especially if Las Vegas is a middling team by the trade deadline.

That is a legitimate possibility, as the Raiders' first 11 games include seven playoff teams from last season. One of the non-playoff teams is the Kansas City Chiefs, who should be much better in 2026. Taking into account that Las Vegas will be the underdog in the majority of these games, it would be unfair to think Cousins could propel Las Vegas to victory over the majority of those opponents.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) throw the ball as assistant head coach Mike McCoy (left) watches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If/when that happens, head coach Klint Kubiak will feel the pressure from the fans to give Mendoza an opportunity, especially if the Raiders move several key starters before the trade deadline. There is no point in keeping Mendoza on the bench if the team is out of playoff contention.

Again, Cousins could prove many wrong and have the Raiders in playoff contention in the latter half of the season. In that case, the 38-year-old quarterback would have earned the opportunity to see out the rest of the regular season.