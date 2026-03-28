Mendoza's Many Traits Will Be on Display During Rookie Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have all the game film they need on quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who they are all but sure to draft with the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Among other things, Las Vegas has needed a quality quarterback for many seasons. Mendoza cannot arrive soon enough.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza's Mentality

Las Vegas fielded one of the worst offensive lines in the National Football League in 2025. It could legitimately be argued that the Raiders had the worst line in NFL. The unit allowed the most sacks of any team in the league, leading to Geno Smith leading the league in interceptions.

The Raiders ' front office has already made a big move in free agency to help solidify the center position for years to come, as Mendoza will solidify the quarterback position for years to come. Still, Las Vegas' offensive line is a work in progress and is far from where they ultimately hope to be.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) is hit by Miami's Justin Scott (5) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is with regard to talent alone, not even to the fact that it will take time for the unit to learn a new scheme and playcaller mentally and physically. As the Raiders fix their line and add Mendoza, they will protect the rookie quarterback as best they can, but there is only so much they can do.

Mendoza is going to take his bumps and bruises, as every rookie quarterback does. Other teams will do all they can to get their hands on him. Eventually, they will get to him, making Mendoza's durability and ability to endure those growing pains critical to his development.

Indiana's Pat Coogan (78), Drew Evans (62), and Carter Smith (65) protect Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza took more than a few big hits in college and showed the ability to bounce back from them relatively well. It is inevitable that he will need to rely on that mental and physical toughness during his rookie season and beyond.

League insider Daniel Jeremiah believes Mendoza's best trait is his toughness, which was on display several times throughout his collegiate career. Most notably, Jeremiah lists Mendoza's gritty performance in the National Championship as one of the times his toughness was displayed.

Indiana' Fernando Mendoza (15) is hit as he watches his pass by Miami's Tyrone Burris Jr. (99) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The best attribute that he has, to be honest with you, I’d say is his toughness,” Jeremiah said.

“I think if you go through and look at all these great quarterbacks over the years, I’ve always harped on poise being a big part of it. The Hall of Famers, I did a study a long time ago, and you see all different sizes. You’ll see different arm strength; you’ll see different athleticism. But they all had a poise to them, and that also has to do with the toughness."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza has shown what he can do on the collegiate level. He showed poise in many situations, especially during his Heisman Trophy-winning season. However, the NFL is a different game. Mendoza will not have the top talent at several positions across the board like he did in college.

How he responds to a range of challenging situations will be a vital aspect of his professional career.