Raiders, Fernando Mendoza Ready to Take One More Big Step

The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of, if not the best, offseasons of any team in the National Football League. After an eventful start to free agency, the Raiders will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, where they will have 10 opportunities to improve their roster.

Still, there is a process Las Vegas' front office must go through heading into draft season. Although the Raiders' roster has improved, it still has a long way to go. They must have just as productive an NFL Draft as they did in free agency. The next few months will be vital for the Raiders.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Meeting with Mendoza

The Raiders are all but sure to draft Mendoza, making the meeting a technicality. Mendoza will address arguably the Raiders' biggest issues over the past three seasons. Mendoza, Kubiak and the rest of the Raiders' roster are set for an intriguing few weeks heading into the draft.

League insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that Las Vegas has an official visit with presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders' meeting with Mendoza will be a Top 30 visit ahead of the NFL Draft at the end of April. Mendoza will be the next step in the Raiders' rebuild.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Raiders, holding the No. 1 overall pick, will host QB Fernando Mendoza on a Top 30 visit in two weeks, I'm told," Rappoport said.

"The presumptive first selection will take part in Indiana's Pro Day on Apr. 1, paving the way for his all-important visit to Las Vegas the next week."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders will get another chance to further get to know Mendoza on a personal level. Still, there is likely little he can do to force the Raiders not to draft him. He is just what the Raiders have been missing under center for the past few seasons.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained what makes the quarterback situation difficult for teams to choose the right quarterback in the draft. Las Vegas will have several things to think about with Mendoza, and their additional draft picks.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“If they can take a snap from under center right now? It's the hardest position to evaluate. So much is required of those guys, and trying to have a vision for how they played in whatever offense they were asked to run in college and how they're going to fit into ours, and then how they're going to handle the pressure that comes with being one-of-32 in the world is a lot,” Spytek said.

“And so, there's a lot that goes into it. Every year, we evaluate the quarterbacks from top to bottom because you never know if you're going to get one, and you never know if they're going to come back in free agency too. And so, it's a constant work in progress, and it's obviously super important."