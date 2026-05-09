Film Study: First Look at Raiders' DB Treydan Stukes

The Las Vegas Raiders placed heavy emphasis on finding defensive back talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

General Manager John Spytek and his team selected four defensive backs in the seven rounds, with Arizona's Treydan Stukes kicking off that run at No. 38 overall.

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harrris, On SI

Stukes was a rising prospect as we approached the draft, solidifying his place in second-round conversations. There was even some chatter that he could have been selected late in the first round, but the Raiders are sure glad he wasn't.

The former Wildcat star should eventually play a big role for the Silver and Black, given his versatility, IQ, and ball skills.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let's break down Stukes' film and see why he has the chance to be a star for Las Vegas, and what he still needs to improve on as he makes his way as a pro.

This is the second installment of our film study series. You can read the breakdown of Fernando Mendoza's film here .

The Film on Treydan Stukes

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Game watched: Iowa State

While his size and length stand out on tape at first, the first thing I noticed about Stukes as a football player is his motor. He consistently has his foot on the gas, whether he's defending the run or dropping back in coverage.

It's obvious Stukes watches lots of film on his opponents prior to a game. He is constantly around the football, sniffing out fakes and swarming to ball carriers and pass-catchers.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the run game, Stukes is surprisingly good at taking on blockers and shedding them, winning the matchup to make a tackle on the running back. It's not a skill many defensive backs have, but Stukes' skill set is unique.

In coverage, Stukes always keeps his eyes on the ball. He knows when to break on a pass and can take the ball away against tight ends and receivers.

Where He Should Play

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While he is solid in coverage, he can't consistently line up in man coverage and be a successful cornerback. For that reason, he should be a safety or Nickel corner for the Raiders.

Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard will move him all around the formation because he can play so many positions, but he should eventually stick at safety because of Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao's impending free agency.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is a lot to like about Stukes as a football player and as a person. He should eventually become a mainstay in the defensive backfield and help take the football away for years to come.