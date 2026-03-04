X-Factor Defender Makes Plenty of Sense for Raiders as Trade Target

A massive hole is left in the middle of the Las Vegas Raiders defense. The Raiders' starting linebackers from last season are all free agents this offseason. The Raiders will have to decide if they want to bring them back or not.

The Raiders could do it, but if they are not the right players for the team they are looking to build, they could move on from them. That is going to be a tough thing to do in terms of bringing in multiple linebackers for next season.

New defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is going to have a huge say on what players he would want the Raiders to bring back from last year's team. That is because Leonard saw them play last season, and he knows what players are made for the Raiders and what players he would like to move on from.

Last season, we saw Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Jamal Adams take most of the steps in the middle of the Raiders defense. We are going to see what the Raiders do to fill that gap on defense.

Veteran Linebacker Raiders could Trade For

The Raiders have the resources to get linebackers in free agency or in the 2026 NFL Draft, if they decide to go young at the linebacker position. The Raiders could also look to trade for a linebacker with the draft capital that they have. Whatever direction the Raiders plan to go, they must make sure the linebacker they bring in is on the same page with the Raiders, and they need to fit the scheme of the Raiders' defense. That is the key for them this offseason.

There is some talk that the Raiders are interested in one player who is now on the trade block. The Raiders could go out and trade for the Chicago Bears' linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. If they could make it happen, it would be an upgrade for the Raiders at the linebacker position. Edmunds would bring a strong presence to Las Vegas. His veteran leadership would be strong both on and off the field for the Raiders. That is what they could be looking for.

The question now is, if the Raiders go after Edmunds, is that a trade Chicago would want to do without involving a name like Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby? That is something to watch with all the trade talks going on, which includes Crosby. The Raiders could get the trade done without dealing Crosby, but that is something the Bears are going to at least talk about.

