The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the biggest winners of free agency so far, with them using their cap space masterfully. They had massive holes in their roster, and the new regime made sure to address most of them.

Their outlook on this free agency became a lot brighter once the Maxx Crosby trade was announced, with them having two first-round picks for the next two years. However, the Baltimore Ravens backed out of it, and the Raiders have to deal with the consequences.

Walking the Trade Back

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The first thing to note about this trade being walked back is how the legal tampering period will be navigated moving forward by every NFL team. It's an unprecedented move by any team to back out of such a massive trade days after it was initially reported, and then proceed to sign another edge rusher for a massive deal.

The biggest thing the Raiders are missing out on is those first-round picks. It would've been a massive help in their rebuild and would've accelerated their growth by a lot. The Ravens would've been a force to be reckoned with, with Crosby on their defense, but if Lamar Jackson were to get hurt again, that's presumably two top picks in the 2027 draft.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 14th overall pick would've been a blessing for Klint Kubiak in his first year as their head coach. The first overall pick will undoubtedly be Fernando Mendoza , but that selection could've been used on a wide receiver like Makai Lemon, or used to bolster their offensive line even further with players like Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano.

This trade being rescinded also means that Crosby's contract is back on the Raiders' books. Thankfully, the Raiders were able to sign all of their free agents, so John Spytek didn't have to let go of any of the players they wanted on their team next season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even with Crosby coming back and them having to pay his contract, they still have about $50 million, which is more than enough to sign all of their incoming rookies and undrafted free agents if they elect to. Crosby's future in Las Vegas isn't solidified either.

There's still a chance they move off him, even if his trade value is at an all-time low now that he failed his physical. They may not be able to get two first-round picks for him anymore, but any small bit helps as the Raiders try to get back on their feet.