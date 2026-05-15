Why Raiders' Week 1 Matchup a Must-Win

With the NFL schedule release, we now know exactly when the Las Vegas Raiders will play their opponents in the 2026 season. For the Raiders, there is a lot of excitement going into the new season.

That is because of all the offseason moves this team may make to ensure they are headed in the right direction. The Silver and Black are not looking to wait around to win. They want to start winning games next season. That comes with everything they did this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders Kint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Must Win for Raiders in Week 1 at Allegiant Stadium

With finding out who the Raiders face to open up their 2026 season , it has now become a must-win for this team, right out of the gate. In Week 1, the Raiders will open the season at home in Allegiant Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. With the Dolphins going through their own rebuild this offseason and trading many of their key players from last season, this is a game the Silver and Black must win.

It is going to be head coach Klint Kubiak's first game as a Raider, and he is going to want to show that he has this team ready from the start, and the work they are going to put in all summer long has paid off. The Raiders will face a team they should beat, and that team is coming across the country to play in the desert. The Raiders have to take advantage of that and make sure they get wins against the opponents they should beat.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Have To Win Games Against Lesser Opponents

We have seen in the past that the Raiders have not handled their business against teams that they should beat. That has come back to bite them in the season because that puts them behind the sticks, and that is a place they do not want to be next season. The Raiders want to get off to a quick start. The way you do that is get a season-opening win and build momentum into Week 2 because for the Raiders, that will be against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

That Week 1 game becomes that much more important. And a quick start for this franchise, which has made many changes, would go a long way. It is going to be a good one in Week 1 against Miami, and Raider Nation has the game circled now that they know when it will be played.

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown past Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images