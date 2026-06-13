3 Forgotten Role Players Holding the Keys to Klint Kubiak Raiders Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the first year of a rebuild, but that doesn't mean they don't have the capabilities to win now. Rookie head coach Klint Kubiak has a few interesting pieces on the offensive side of the ball, and he hopes Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard's familiarity with several roster pieces carries over.

The top players, like Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty , and Maxx Crosby will obviously dictate the team's overall success, but football features 22 players on the field and 53 players on the roster. Everyone has a role, and everyone needs to play theirs.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Some under-the-radar players may help define the Raiders' season as Kubiak looks to establish a culture in Las Vegas. Who are they?

Let's look at some players who may not grab the headlines but may be crucial to how the team performs.

Tight End Ian Thomas

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) practices before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kubiak utilizes multiple tight ends, and while Bowers and Michael Mayer are on the roster, Thomas may play an important role as the third tight end. Thomas has always served as a viable depth piece, and depth is so important, especially with Bowers and Mayer being injured or unavailable at times in their short careers.

The team may need him to step in and make an important block or catch a third-down pass. Most fans might not think much of Thomas, but he's been a quality depth piece for the last decade. If he's called upon, he may make some big plays.

Defensive End Keyron Crawford

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris

With the Raiders in need of a pass-rusher to step up across from Maxx Crosby, the third-round rookie may be that answer. Playing a very specific pass-rushing, stand-up off-ball linebacker role at Auburn, Crawford offers a unique skill set predicated on length and explosiveness.

While the Raiders brought back Malcolm Koonce and signed Kwity Paye to a multi-year contract, Crawford's emergence could give them a serious long-term answer. Crawford may be a bit lower on the depth chart as a rookie, but if he earns more snaps over some established veterans, the Raiders' defense may unlock a new level. That would be the perfect definition of a player who can define a season.

Right Tackle DJ Glaze

Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "DJ" Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The right tackle job may be open because of the new coaching staff, but Glaze has held down that spot for the last two years and could flip the offensive line on its head if he reaches his potential. Glaze has always been a toolsy but raw offensive lineman, showing promising flashes but also getting beaten on avoidable mistakes.

With Rick Dennison in his position as a coach to help him, we could see Glaze reach his ceiling. If Glaze enters into a competition for this role and wins against some of the fresher right tackles, that would prove that he is an anchor on the offensive line. At that point, the offensive coaching staff should feel comfortable running to the right side.