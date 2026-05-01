Former Raider Carr Speaks on What Makes Maxx Crosby Different

Once upon a time, the face of the franchise for the Raiders was former quarterback Derek Carr. Carr was part of the Oakland Raiders and the Las Vegas Raiders, setting numerous records at the quarterback position, and he was the one who stayed loyal to the Silver and Black through everything that went on during his long Raider career.

Once Carr left the Raiders, he knew who was going to be the new face of the franchise and knew he was leaving it in great hands.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Carr was gone, and the new face of the franchise became no other than the best defensive player in the National Football League, Maxx Crosby. Crosby has taken that honor and has not looked back since. Carr and Crosby were great teammates during their time together with the Raiders.

They both wanted nothing more than to bring success to the franchise and give it their best. Both had a great work ethic and knew they had to be the example of how to earn everything.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepare to take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby

Their best season came in 2021. That is when the Raiders had a lot of different things go on with the franchise, but instead of making excuses, they rallied around Carr and Crosby, and the Raiders made the playoffs. They did not give in, and they led that team to an incredible season. That was the only time these two made the playoffs together, and the last time the Raiders did so.

"I always tell people, wherever someone puts their time, and their money, and their energy, that is where their heart is. I loved it when I would walk in, it is pitch black, I love that. It is not because everyone gets to see it, but it is because my teammates get to see it," said Derek Carr on "The Rush With Maxx Crosby."

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) lead the Raiders onto the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Every time the Raiders posted, Maxx Crosby is the first photo, and it is pitch back outside. It is not something to be overlooked," Carr added.

Carr and Crosby will go down as two of the best players who have ever played for the Silver and Black. They are the definition of what it means to be a Raider. The leadership, loyalty, and work ethic were what made this duo special. Crosby is looking for another young player to join the list of Raider greats to take over once he ends his Raiders career.

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is greeted by quarterback Derek Carr (4)a nd offensive guard John Simpson (76) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images