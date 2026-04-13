The Advantage the Raiders Gain from Maxx Crosby's Return

There are players that are good, solid for many teams, but then there is a special group of players that teams make sure they game plan for when they are going into a game against them. The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the few teams that teams circle all across their game plan from the moment they find out they have the Silver and Black coming.

That player is a superstar defensive end, Maxx Crosby. Crosby has a head coach and team on their heels when they are playing each other.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League, and he is the one assignment you do not want to miss. Teams talk about stopping Crosby all week long, leading up to their game, but they know they cannot do that. What they really mean is to contain Crosby.

That is because we all have seen teams double and even at times triple team Crosby, and he is still able to get after the quarterback or disrupt the play. Crosby has a motor like no other.

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) during game three of the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Cousins Speaks on Facing Maxx Crosby

Crosby's newest teammate, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, talked about how teams game plan for Crosby and how great a player he is. Especially for a quarterback, they know where No. 98 is at all times when they are on the field.

And if you do not gave plan for Crosby, you as an offense are just asking for problems and going out there and putting your quarterback in line to get hurt on every down. That is just the reality when you have the best going up against you, without a plan.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"There is only a handful of guys, maybe a half dozen, that truly you are thinking about as you prepare for them the entire week. Every play, saying 'what are we doing about this guy ...' Maxx is one of those guys," said Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"You are all week long, wondering how he could wreck the game on this play. Another guy, that is energy, his motor, his example, I think it is really impactful to the whole organization, to the whole locker room."

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) pressures NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Crosby is one of one. You are not going to find another Crosby across the whole NFL. He is a great leader and sets the tone on how you should be when you play for the Raiders. Crosby always makes something happen when the team needs it the most.