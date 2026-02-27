Quiet Part Said Out Loud About Raiders' Crosby

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Much has been said, and rumors have been spread about the future of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

With both parties on separate timelines, many have speculated about whether Crosby is long for Las Vegas or if the team will trade him this offseason. General Manager John Spytek stated earlier this week that he expects Crosby to be a Raider next season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, one can still wonder if Crosby will be available on the open market. The Raiders are entering a rebuild, and the five-time Pro Bowler is approaching 30 years old.

The rumors will only continue to swirl with more inaction. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero issued the latest on Crosby’s availability on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ from the NFL Scouting Combine.

Insider gives thoughts on Maxx Crosby's future

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“I would say it is fair to assume that the Raiders are getting many calls about Maxx Crosby,” said Pelissero. “When heard what John Spytek said in this room, he expects Maxx to be back, [they have a] great relationship, [they are] texting and talking. We have not heard from Maxx Crosby since that session.”

Pelissero noted the silence on Crosby’s end as curious and dropped a major prediction about his future.

“Maxx has many ways on social media, on a podcast, to potentially respond, but I would say the Raiders don’t need to make calls. They will get calls on Maxx Crosby. Is there a world where Maxx Crosby is traded within the next seven to 10 days? I believe there is. We’re not there yet in terms of a deal actually getting done, but almost every player in the NFL has a price.”

Pelissero also believes Crosby is in his prime and has spent his career on a team that has only made the playoffs once during his career in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his tackle in the backfield against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He’s a 29-year-old star player who’s still at his peak on a Raiders team that’s probably going to be challenged over the next one to two years to really be competitive in a tough division. All of that, to me, tracks toward, push this as far as you can, maximize your leverage by saying, ‘We’re going to keep the guy here.’ See what type of calls you get.”

Pelissero also went on to say he does not believe the Raiders want to trade Crosby, but knows they will be receiving calls. He also knows the team is not a Crosby away from winning a Super Bowl, so his services may be better suited on a contender.

The rumor mill will continue to heat up as we approach the new league year, so we may find out Crosby’s fate within the next few weeks, if Pelissero’s gut is right.

