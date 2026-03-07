Raiders Get Massive Haul for Superstar DE Maxx Crosby

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get a mega deal for a superstar player, and tonight, they pulled the trigger.

Moments ago, in a communication from someone directly involved, we were told, “It’s done, with Ravens.”

We have maintained that multiple sources in the National Football League thought DE Maxx Crosby would be worth at least two first-round picks in the NFL Draft should the Raiders trade him, and GM John Spytek and Tom Brady did so tonight.

The deal will become official next week, but the Raiders superstar is now on his way out of the desert.

This is not a divorce that came quickly; it had been building for some time and finally came to an end tonight.

We will be updating this with more information later this evening, but Crosby leaves with no animosity towards the Raider Nation or Mark Davis.

Crosby’s issues ran deep, and we will get into great detail on them in a later deep-dive article coming this offseason.

The Haul

The Ravens get Maxx Crosby, the man that many around the National Football League believe is the best defensive player, on a bad team and franchise.

The Raiders get the Ravens' first-round pick in 2026, 14th overall, and of course their undetermined 2027 first-round pick.

Who Couuld be the No. 14th Pick?

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL), OLB/EDGE (3-4 Defense)

Scouts Take: "Rueben Bain Jr. consistently demonstrates an explosive get off the ball and rare natural leverage, allowing him to win battles in the trenches. His elite play strength, rotational torque, and ability to see the game like a geometric math quiz, reading offensive linemen and anticipating the quickest way to the quarterback, make him highly disruptive at the point of attack. Bain’s technical mastery—reflected in his hand usage, pad level, and understanding of offensive line schemes—sets him apart as a tactician on the field. Additionally, his relentless motor and football intelligence ensure he capitalizes on every opportunity. Notably, Bain shares a longstanding friendship with fellow Miami native Fernando Mendoza."

Caleb Banks, Florida, DL (Five-Technique 3-4 Defense)

Scouts Take: "Standing 6'6" and weighing 330 pounds, with 35-inch arms and a 5-second 40-yard dash, he is an outlier even among NFL prospects. His rare combination of size, arm length, and explosiveness translates to exceptional play strength at the point of attack, allowing him to anchor against double teams and collapse the pocket. While his natural leverage can be compromised due to his height—a common challenge for players of this stature—he compensates with outstanding hand placement, pad level adjustments, and core stability. His ability to play zero-technique in a 3-4 front makes him a versatile asset on the defensive line, but he projects as a three-technique by most. NFL evaluators consistently place him in the 99th percentile for physical traits, drawing frequent comparisons to All-Pro Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs."

The Raiders Make Another Trade

In my last 2026 NFL Mock Draft, I had the Raiders trading for the New York Jets' two second-round picks. Those picks are No. 33 and No. 44 overall, and I envisioned the Raiders trading this new first-round pick acquired in the Maxx Crosby trade to do that. I also see the Jets needing to include their fourth-round No. 144 overall.