Free Agent WRs Raiders Must Target

The Las Vegas Raiders need to add more receiving talent this offseason.

Las Vegas has a few talented pass-catchers, but it needs more difference-making players on the perimeter. Adding more receivers for presumed No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, will make his life easier when he gets to the league.

Fortunately for General Manager John Spytek , the Raiders will have the second-most cap space in the NFL, so he can spend as much money as he wants on offensive talent. There are plenty of talented receivers set to hit free agency this offseason. The Raiders may not have a head coach yet, but no coach would turn away good players, so that won’t matter for this exercise.

Which receivers should the Raiders seriously consider this free agency period? Let’s break down three names who should be wearing the Silver and Black.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens may get franchise-tagged, but the former Georgia star had the best season of his career in 2025 with the Cowboys. He totaled 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s a hot-head who lets his emotions get to him sometimes, but there’s no denying he’s one of the most physically talented receivers in the NFL.

If Dallas does not tag Pickens, the Raiders should offer him a big contract. They can afford to, and he would become the dominant X-receiver this team has lacked since trading Davante Adams.

Christian Kirk, Houston Texans

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

When several of Houston’s top receivers got injured, Kirk stepped up in a major way. His numbers (28/239/1) weren’t eye-popping, but he played much better football at season’s end and in the playoffs. He caught eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With his last few performances, Kirk may have played himself into another big contract. Will that come from Las Vegas?

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Another team that dealt with injuries at receiver, the 49ers have gotten great production from Jennings over the years The veteran caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 15 touchdowns over his last two seasons and also does lots of the dirty work for the Niners offense.

Jennings requested a trade in the middle of the season, so he may not want to stay in San Francisco. If that’s the case, the Raiders should be all over offering him a free-agent contract. Free agency begins on Tuesday, March 11, and we will be sure to bring you all the latest Raiders updates then.

