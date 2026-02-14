The Next Critical Juncture for Raiders, Spytek is Quickly Approaching

It may not seem like it, but the Las Vegas Raiders are nearing an extremely critical point. A productive offseason could help them immensely. A failed offense would do the exact opposite.

The Foundation

The Raiders drafted 11 players last offseason. Of those 11 players, one was off the team before the start of the regular season. Another was off the roster by the end of the season. Aside from Ashton Jeanty, the other nine draftees were a nonfactor for most of what was a lost season for the Raiders.

Most of Las Vegas ' 2025 draft class did not see much action on Sundays until late in the season. Former Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained that the rookies simply needed time to develop, despite the team being in the middle of a 10-game losing streak.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Instead of using a season in which it was clear early how things were going to go to help develop the 2025 rookie class, Carroll and his coaching staff insisted that the rookies develop more in practice first, as the Raiders continued to lose. Once those players got on the field, they showed potential.

Caleb Rogers showed he has the potential to develop into a solid interior offensive lineman for the Raiders. Charles Grant showed potential late in the season. Cornerback Darien Porter undoubtedly has potential, especially if the Raiders add more veteran cornerbacks to help bring him along.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates running back Ashton Jeanty (2) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton both have potential, with more development and proper coaching. Bech and Thornton should be two of the biggest beneficiaries of an improved roster and the arrival of Klint Kubiak as the team's head coach.

Defensive linemen Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues flashed potential in a position group that the Raiders need talent in. Both are likely to improve with additional playing time and an improved roster. Which brings the Raiders to their next step in the tenure of Raiders General Manager John Spytek.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Spytek's Follow-Up

Spytek's first season was far from a success. Although nobody expected the season to go the way it did, few figured things would go overly well in 2025. Las Vegas' 3-14 campaign landed them the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which will is all but guaranteed to be quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Las Vegas drafted what could be a generational tight end in Brock Bowers the season before Spytek arrived. Spytek's very first draft pick as a general manager was a running back with the No. 6 overall pick, even though Las Vegas had several other, more pressing needs.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, Spytek and the Raiders are set to draft what appears to be their next franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. After adding Jeanty, adding the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is the perfect follow-up first-round pick for Spytek as he enters a vital second season with the Raiders.

Along with the No. 1 pick, Las Vegas is expected to use on Mendoza, they also have nine additional picks in this year's draft. They could also add multiple picks by trading star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is reportedly unhappy in Las Vegas. They would save $31 million by trading Crosby.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is impossible to make a 3-14 season better than what it was. However, the Raiders know they made the right decision on Jeanty. Several of the Raiders' other 2025 draftees showed potential. If Kubiak's coaching staff can help those players develop into contributors in 2026, it is a significant win.

Added contributions to the Raiders' 2025 draft class, the incoming 2026 rookie class, and a strong free-agency period could put the Raiders' rebuild ahead of where it currently stands. This offseason is Spytek and the Raiders' chance to add another significant layer to the foundation of their rebuild.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Kubiak plans to approach the offseason the same way regardless of the Raiders' current situation or what it may be in the future. Kubiak believes that how he and his coaching staff prepare the team will be just as crucial as the roster moves they make.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Whether it's a rebuild, whether you're on a returning roster with Super Bowl aspirations, to me, the work doesn't change, preparation doesn't change. Every team next year is going to start off undefeated at 0-0, so to me it doesn't change much,” Kubiak said.

“Obviously, it's what you identify your team needs in the offseason, player acquisition wise, and then once April 15 starts, we're all on the same plane."

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.