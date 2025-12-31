How the Raiders' Front Office, Coaching Staff and Roster Have Different Needs

The Las Vegas Raiders are limping to the finish line after yet another disappointing season that saw significantly more losses than wins. That has been the case for much of the organization's recent history. Still, there will be plenty to look forward to this offseason no matter how the season ends.

The Raiders' Path

The Raiders control their destiny on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. All the Raiders need to do is continue their losing ways. Las Vegas just needs to lose one more game against he New York Giants away fomr maximum flexibility heading into the NFL Draft and free agency.

Before players can be drafted or sign in free agency, the Raiders must decide what to do with their head coaching position. ESPN's Brooke Pryor gave an update on Las Vegas' situation.

“[Raiders] ownership [is] telling the coaching staff and the players that they want the No. 1 overall pick above all else. Things have not gone well, but it leaves you with a sour taste in your mouth," Pryor said.

“If you’re one of those Raiders players that is hearing from ownership, ‘Look, we don’t want you to win. It is better for us if you lose, and then we can focus on the future,’ especially because there are definitely guys in that locker room that are not a part of the Raiders’ future equation.

On Monday, Carroll noted that he has reason to be confident that he will return as the team's head coach next season. However, the Raiders' head coaching job will likely never be as enticing as it would be this offseason if the Raiders land the top pick in the draft and money to spend in free agency.

"Yeah, I do. From all the guys I've talked to, I do feel I have their support. What that means, I don't know. But our conversations have been really good," Carroll said.

“I had no place in my mind to see this either, so you just try to figure out how to go oneweek at a time. Come on back, and find the focus to work really hard, and give it a really good shot to see if we can play good football. That's what we're going to try to do again.

“I don't doubt these guys one bit. If you're asking the question in a little bit, 'Did it go south or something?' I don't think that. I think that's what we look like without those guys playing. Unfortunately, they're that valuable to us. Everybody tried. Everybody did everything they could and all that, but it just wasn't enough."

Never miss another Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE