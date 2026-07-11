Why Raiders Can Gain Ground in AFC West

It can't be worse than last year, right?

The Las Vegas Raiders finished with the league's worst record at 3-14, earning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fernando Mendoza | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

The Raiders play in one of the toughest divisions in football, the AFC West. It features three teams with tough defenses and star quarterback play, and Las Vegas has not been able to break through for several years.

Chiefs Show Signs of Decline

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) bumps fists with a fan following a loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the division for the better part of the last decade, winning three Super Bowls with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes leading the way. However, their offense has started to become less explosive, and Mahomes is coming off a major injury.

While the Raiders don't have a better football team than the Chiefs, they have the chance to gain some ground on the AFC powerhouse because of their recent decline. While that decline has been minimal, Mahomes, Reid, and Travis Kelce are all a year older, and the Raiders are young and hungry.

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In no way am I saying the Chiefs dynasty is going to end any time soon, but there are certainly question marks about how much longer they'll dominate the league. They didn't play particularly well last season even when Mahomes was healthy, so it's fair to wonder how long they'll keep it up.

A New Foe

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates the win over against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, a new behemoth has risen in the division: the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton's squad went to the AFC Championship Game last season, narrowly losing to the New England Patriots because they were unable to move the ball without Bo Nix .

As Nix recovers from a broken ankle he suffered in January, the Broncos boast one of the league's best rosters. They traded for Jaylen Waddle in March, giving their offense another dynamic weapon for Nix to work with.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver also has one of the best defenses in the league, featuring former Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and star pass-rusher Nik Bonitto. It will be tough for the Raiders to take them down, even after years of owning the Broncos.

The Los Angeles Chargers will also remain in the mix, although they may not have the talent to challenge the Broncos for the division title. Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and unlocking Omarion Hampton will be key for their chances at the postseason.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles also has a few impressive names on the defensive side of the football, including former Raider Khalil Mack , Daiyan Henley, Derwin James Jr., and Tuli Tuipulotu. They have a new defensive coordinator with Jesse Minter leaving, but that defense should still be solid.

The Raiders may still finish last in the division because of how much farther along the rest of the teams in the AFC West are, but they won't be far behind the other three teams as they have been in the last few seasons. Klint Kubiak should have this group ready to compete with the best of them.