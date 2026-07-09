Travis Kelce Retirement Prediction Market Plummet Following Taylor Swift Marriage

Travis Kelce’s love story with the NFL isn't coming to an end this season, according to Kalshi. He is heavily favored to play, but a small chance of retirement remains.

Kalshi’s NFL market prices Kelce to play this season at 95%, giving him just a 9% chance of announcing retirement beforehand.

Will Travis Kelce announce retirement before the 2026-27 regular season? - Kalshi

Yes 9%

No 95%

Kalshi settles this market on whether or not Kelce announces his retirement before the 2026-27 regular season. Retirement must be immediate. He cannot play any games. If he announces that he is retiring at the end of this season, the market grades “no.” A $10 trade pays $94.44 if he retires and only $0.48 if he returns.

Why won’t he retire

As of right now, Kelce has given no public hint of retirement. On the contrary, he signed a 1-year, $12 million contract extension to remain with the team for one more season back in March. The retirement market has crashed from a January high of 62% to just 9% since he signed his extension.

The case for retirement

Kelce has had a tremendous 12-year career playing at least 15 games every season and posting seven 1,000+ yard seasons. The downside is that at 36 (turning 37 mid-season), he has shown a clear decline over the past three years.

He’s failed to hit 1,000 yards since 2022 and posted under 900 yards in his last two seasons. He’s coming off a 76-reception year, his lowest since his second season in the league, and hasn't hit 100 receptions since 2022 either.

His personal life also comes into play after he married arguably the biggest music artist of the generation, Taylor Swift. Following his marriage, Kelce could take this as an opportunity to never have to work again, considering her estimated $2.1 billion net worth is 23.3 times higher than his.

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