Analyzing the Raiders' Offense Entering Week 9
For the third consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense has struggled to move the ball or score enough points to field a competitive football team.
Those issues have again forced the Raiders to make adjustments they were not prepared to make and do so sooner than they would have liked. Injuries and poor play by the Raiders' offense has been the story of the season so far.
Analyzing the Raiders' Offense
The Raiders' offense has struggled most of the season, as the unit has failed to do much of anything consistently right. Las Vegas' offense ranks near the bottom of the league in many statistical categories, summing up their issues this season. The unit was also impacted by early injuries.
Entering Week 9, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted what Las Vegas' offense must do to stop beating itself. Las Vegas' offense has enough shortcomings roster-wise that it must overcome on a weekly basis that the unit cannot afford many mistakes of any kind.
“It depends on who your opponent is, but I think we got to do a better job. The one thing that's hurting us are the STPs. So, that's sacks, turnovers, and penalties in those categories, and you got to look at them all specifically. So, look at every sack that's happened. Was that a byproduct of a good rush? Was that a byproduct of a scheme? Was that a byproduct of a player breakdown? Was that a byproduct of a missed assignment? Same thing with every turnover that happened," Kelly said.
"What was the reason for the turnover, and how did that happen? And is there a recurring theme to it? So, if there is a recurring theme, then there's an easy fix of, 'How do you do that?' Or does everyone have its own identity to it? And then the penalty part of it -- because when you're not playing downhill football and you're going backwards, so you have a first-and-10 to a second-and-six to a penalty.
“So, now you're at second-and-16. Well, second-and-16 is a difficult conversion in this league, so we're trying to stay ahead. And then why did the penalty occur? Was it a missed assignment? Was it a technique issue? And then detailing it out with the individual players when that happened to him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Smith.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on all things Raiders.