Kirk Cousins Delivers Heartfelt Message to Mendoza After Raiders Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't hyperactive during the 2026 NFL trade deadline, but they did make one significant move.

On Thursday, the Raiders agreed to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. Las Vegas was not actively shopping Cousins, and we reported here that it would take a third-round pick to get him. That's exactly what Minnesota gave up.

This now paves the way for Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, to begin his tenure as the Raiders' franchise quarterback, while Cousins has a chance to chase a deep playoff run in Minnesota.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) signals during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins Gives Heartfelt Goodbye to Las Vegas

Cousins was brought to Las Vegas to serve as a mentor for Mendoza, as the franchise patiently waited before giving him the keys to the offense. As the Raiders' starter so far in 2026, the former Michigan State Spartan has been fantastic. Cousins currently ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (2,340) and second in passing touchdowns (20). The 15-year veteran has tallied a QBR of 62.8 and a completion percentage of 64.1%.

Simply put, Cousins did his job while in Las Vegas. Now, it's the former Indiana Hoosier's turn. However, on his way out, Cousins delivered a heartfelt message to the Raiders and wished Mendoza the best as he begins his journey as an NFL starting quarterback.

Following the deal that sent Cousins to Minnesota, Cousins posted a picture of himself and Mendoza on his Instagram story. The caption read, "Thank you Raider Nation! Go get 'em [Fernando Mendoza]."

It's a class act from a stand-up veteran in the National Football League who will now have an opportunity to chase a deep run in the playoffs with the Vikings. Back in Las Vegas, Mendoza takes the reins.

It's Mendoza Time in Las Vegas

Everyone knew Mendoza would take over the quarterback position at some point, and that time has come. The rookie top pick's first start will come against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks at home, who are 5-4 to begin the 2026 campaign.

The Raiders were patient, waiting for the right time and the right move to give Mendoza the opportunity to take over. At 4-5, following a 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Raiders are not out of the playoff mix this season, which is already a success. However, the franchise is clearly looking toward the future. Get ready, Raider Nation. Your star rookie's time has arrived.