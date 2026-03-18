Grading the Raiders' Signing of OL Spencer Burford

The Las Vegas Raiders fielded the worst offensive line in the National Football League in 2025. This offseason, they have begun revamping in the unit, investing heavily in the unit. Even after their most recent addition, they likely are not done rebuilding their offensive line for the future.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza on the way, and coming off the heels of finishing last in the NFL in rushing yards in 2025, the Raiders have more than enough reasons to go all in on the unit that has played one of the largest roles in the team's struggles over the last three seasons.

Las Vegas signed Tyler Linderbaum as soon as they could in free agency. However, they lost veteran guard Dylan Parham to the New York Jets, at a rate they were likely not willing to pay him or any offensive lineman. Still, Parham started over 60 games for the Raiders, they had to compensate.

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The signing of Linderbaum solidifies Jackson Powers-Johnson as one of the starting offensive guards. Meaning the Raiders only need to solidfy the other guard position.

Last offseason, the Raiders added Caleb Rogers, who began to take strides at the end of the 2025 season. However, the Raiders need more flashes at the end of a rookie season along their interior offensive line. Rogers will continue to develop and could be a starter, still the Raiders needed more.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) reacts after the Raiders were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas had multiple issues along the offensive line in 2025. Not only did the unit lack overall talent, but it also lacked depth. Once their best starters got hurt, the line cratered. Las Vegas cannot allow an injury to one or two offensive linemen to derail a season anymore.

The Raiders recently added offensive lineman Spencer Burford in free agency. Burford has experience playing tackle but is being brought in at guard. His versatility will be helpful for the Raiders, but he could push for the starting guard position opposite Powers-Johnson.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) snaps the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Burford and Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak spent the 2023-24 season together with the San Francisco 49ers, when Kubiak served as the 49ers' passing game coordinator. That experience together will also factor into his chances of starting in Las Vegas.

Burford may not be an elite player, but chances are he is an upgrade over who the Raiders had at guard in 2025. He is also probably better than any of the reserve offensive linemen the Raiders had in 2025. That makes him an upgrade at the position, regardless of how he is viewed around the league.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Every move is not going to be a homerun, but every move does not have to be. The Raiders only needed a serviceable, affordable option to add to their offensive guard rotation. Even if he turns out to be only average, Burford is still a smart addition.

Either he will be a solid reserve offensive lineman, or he will push for a starting position; either way, the Raiders added to the position without investing a whole lot. An average lineman between Linderbaum and either Kolton Miller or DJ Glaze benefits the Raiders one way or another.

Grade: C