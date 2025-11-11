The Hard Truth the Raiders and Pete Carroll Face in Week 11
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have lost three games in a row and seven of its last eight games. Las Vegas is reeling eerily similar to the way they were at this time last season. Pete Carroll was hired to help fix the issues from last season, but many of those issues are alive and well.
Nine games into the 2025 season, Las Vegas looks like a team that has yet to find an identity. Aside from Las Vegas' defense, there have been very few things Las Vegas has done consistently well. The Raiders' struggles on the field are surprising, considering the coaching staff's experience.
Watch Carroll Discuss Below
Experience was a significant complaint raised against former Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce. The same could be argued about Josh McDaniels who had less than two full seasons of experience as a head coach before joining Las Vegas.
Carroll was supposed to be the opposite of both coaches, as his decades worth of experience were supposed to help the Raiders avoid the very situation they find themselves in. Las Vegas is in trouble and do not appear to be close to finding any answers.
The Raiders will face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in a game they are unlikely to win. Las Vegas must find a way to win a few games they are not expected to if they hope to turn the season around. Otherwise, the season will go like the first nine games went.
It will be up to Carroll's coaching staff to figure out the right buttons to press. That may need to include making changes to his roster and coaching staff. Las Vegas needs more of a change than just at their special teams coordinator position. Carroll must figure out what those changes need to be.
Las Vegas cannot continue doing the same thing and hoping for a different result.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE