Stay or Go: Predicting Every Raiders 2027 Free Agent
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The Las Vegas Raiders will have an equally important 2027 offseason as they did in 2026. Las Vegas' rebuild will take multiple offseasons. With most of their moves for this offseason already in the rearview mirror, the next offseason is now the next point at which they can make mass changes.
Part of any rebuild is not just the NFL Draft or which free agents a team signs in an offseason. As the Raiders learned when they let Divine Deablo and others go last offseason, only to watch them succeed elsewhere, which free agents a team keeps is just as important as the new ones they sign.
Below is a peek into the future, as the Raiders will have several critical roster decisions to make after their first season under head coach Klint Kubiak.
Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
A UFA is any player with four or more accrued seasons. These players are allowed to sign with any team.
QB, Aidan O'Connell | WR, Tre Tucker | TE, Michael Mayer | TE, Ian Thomas |
WR, Dareke Young | TE, Albert Okwuegnunam | OL Spencer Burford | WR Phillip Dorsett | EDGE, Malcolm Koonce| LB, Segun Olubi | S, Isaiah Pola-Mao | K, Matt Gay, | S, Jeremy Chinn
The Raiders will finally have to make a decision on O'Connell, after years of instability among its coaching staff and roster. That instability impacted O'Connell, Mayer, Tucker, and Zamir White more than any other players on the roster. O'Connell would be worth bringing back.
Tucker and Mayer would be worth bringing back under Kubiak, who should know how to use them better than the other three coaches they have had in their three seasons in the league.
Las Vegas would be wise to bring back Koonce. Whether they bring Chinn and Pola-Mao back will depend heavily on their respective performances throughout the 2026 season and how things go at the negotiating table. After drafting Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson, the Raiders are prepared.
Restricted Free Agents:
RFAs are players who have 3 accrued seasons. These Players can negotiate and sign with any team, but the original team can match any offer sheet.
S, Tristin McCollum | LS Alex Ward | CB, Chigozie Anusiem | NT, Brodric Martin | TE, Justin Shorter| OL, Atonio Mafi
Dependable long snappers are hard to come by. The Raiders need too much help at cornerback to move on from any of the ones they currently have on the roster, and Martin seems to be a quality addition at nose tackle, although it is too early to tell for sure.
Still, based on their needs and the additional talent that is sure to be added next offseason, Las Vegas may only end up keeping Ward, Anusiem, and Martin out of this bunch.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents:
ERFAs are players with 2 years or less in the league. These players cannot negotiate with other teams.
EDGE, Jahfari Harvey | OL, Will Putnam| RB, Chris Collier | T, Dalton Wagner | DT, Treven Ma’ae |
WR, Shedrick Jackson | TE, Carter Runyon | DT, Laki Tasi | CB, Greedy Vance Jr
The Raiders' need at cornerback and along their offensive and defensive lines makes Vance, Tasi, Wagner, and Ma'ae players the Raiders will likely bring back after the 2026 season. Jackson could also be a player who returns, but this group of players could largely be gone after 2026.
The 2027 offseason may seem like it is a long time away, and technically, it is. However, much like every season, the 2026 regular season will fly by, and the Raiders will have another chance to make solid improvements to their roster. Who they decide to keep and let go of will be just as big a part of their offseason plans as anything else.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant