Why Eric Stokes Is Vital to the Raiders' Offseason Plans

If the Las Vegas Raiders hope to turn things around quickly, selecting the right head coach and quarterback undoubtedly goes a long way. However, even after the expected arrivals of Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders will need more roster help to have a shot at contention.

Dangerously Low

Las Vegas needs multiple cornerbacks. Their need for cornerbacks is arguably just as pressing of a need as their need for a quarterback. Assuming the Raiders land Kubiak and Mendoza, cornerback will be one of their top issues to address this offseason.

The Raiders will need to add several cornerbacks this offseason in the draft and free agency. However, reaching an agreement with cornerback Eric Stokes would make the Raiders' search much easier for the front office. Las Vegas can build its group of corners around the veteran.

If Stokes leaves, the Raiders' group of corners is officially the worst in the league. It would make little sense for the Raiders to let Stokes walk, only to pay another cornerback or rely solely on young corners next season. The Raiders should be okay slightly overpaying Stokes if it comes down to it.

Then, they could find another cornerback or two at affordable costs in free agency and still add another corner or two in the draft. This would give the Raiders a solid mix of established and rising young talent at cornerback. Keeping Stokes would help the Raiders immensely.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek was faced with a set of similar decisions last season upon his arrival. Las Vegas had two veteran linebackers who signed elsewhere. One signed for a price the Raiders could have easily matched. He went on to have a solid season.

The other linebacker signed for way more money than it would have made sense for the Raiders to pay, considering the roster they had and currently have. Still, that linebacker will start in the Super Bowl for the New England Patriots.

“We don't want to let good players leave our building. That's happened around here. I was in charge last year when a couple good players left the building. And it's one of the things I learned, you got to keep our good players here,” Spytek said.

“You look around the league, there's some former Raiders that are playing good football somewhere. And I got to do a better job in that world."

Assuming another team in the league does not offer Stokes an over-the-top contract the Raiders cannot match, Stokes gives Spytek a chance to show he learned from some of the mistakes made last offseason.

There is no guarantee that Stokes will work out, regardless of which team signs him. However, given how bad the Raiders' group of cornerbacks is, they would be foolish not do all they can to bring him back. Then, Las Vegas could use the rest of free agency to potentially find additional cornerbacks.

