Three Major Takeaways From the Raiders Illuminating Loss to the Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders have done it. They've secured the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft class, just their second in franchise history. Their first go-around at a first pick blew up in their face, but they have a chance to make amends and restructure the course of their franchise.

Raider Nation had mixed thoughts about the loss. On one hand, they were overjoyed to see that their team had a chance to draft a game-changer like Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore . However, some were critical of the Raiders' effort against a team with the same record as them. What are some of my thoughts about how the game went down?

Three Major Observations

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Same Record, Different Story

The New York Giants and the Raiders were tied for the worst record in the league heading into their Week 17 matchup, but the Giants showed that their record doesn't reflect where they are as a franchise.

I thought the Raiders' defense could make Jaxson Dart uncomfortable after throwing for less than 40 yards against the Minnesota Vikings, but he did whatever he wanted against them. He used his legs and arm strength to deliver strike after strike, and gave the Giants a reason not to mourn the loss of the first overall pick.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Raiders showcased exactly what's wrong with their roster construction at the moment. After being mere yards away from upsetting the Houston Texans, the Raiders' offense looked helpless against statistically one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

They had only gotten six interceptions all season, and they were able to swoop in and pick off Geno Smith's throws like they were nothing. Their run defense is bottom ten in the league, and they held Ashton Jeanty to a putrid 60 yards on 16 rushing attempts. He was outgunned by Tyrone Tracy Jr, a fifth-round pick from last season's draft class. Tracy Jr. had fewer carries and was still able to rush for more yardage than Jeanty.

Defensive Woes Continue

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

When the Raiders informed Maxx Crosby that they were going to shut him down for the rest of the season, he left the building out of frustration. Regardless of what they say, it wasn't a move made with Crosby's longevity in mind, because they would've shut him down ages ago if that was the case. They wanted to make sure they lost this game, and the results speak for themselves.

The Giants picked up 155 yards on the ground, and three of their touchdowns came via rushing the ball. They constantly targeted Crosby's side of the defensive line, knowing that they could with his playmaking and disruptive tendencies gone. The Giants showed that without Crosby, this defense has no redeeming qualities.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If there's any redeeming quality for their poor defensive performance, it is that the future looks bright for them. Darien Porter had an excellent pass breakup in the red zone that prevented the Giants from scoring, and Jonah Laulu had multiple plays where he made his presence known on the defensive line.

I only wish their offense had adapted some of their defensive mindset and utilized their younger players on a larger scale. There's no reason why Tyler Lockett should be catching touchdown passes in the Raiders' last two weeks of the season when rookie receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. only caught two passes for 12 yards.

Down to the Wire

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines while playing against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Raiders already did the hard part and lost to the Giants, a team that had lost nine straight and hadn't won a road game since 2024. If they truly want to secure the number one overall pick, it'll have to be in their Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are on a losing streak of their own, losing five straight, and their team looks in shambles under third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun. The last time the Raiders beat the Chiefs was in 2023, and they have to hope that the losing streak continues past the new year.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) warms up before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are trying to lose this game to improve their own draft stock, but a Raiders win would be the equivalent of fumbling at the goal line. All they need is to lose one more time, and their outlook on the future shifts.

