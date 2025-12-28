Raider Nation Has Mixed Reactions on Humiliating Loss to Giants
It's finally here. The moment Raider Nation has been desperately waiting for. This Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants was quite possibly the most important game the Las Vegas Raiders have played since they were in playoff contention.
The number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was at stake. This game will determine who gets a shot at Fernando Mendoza or whichever player of their choosing, and whose season continues to disappoint. A win here would have been catastrophic for either team. How did the Raiders compete in a game with this much magnitude and importance?
Raider Nation Reacts
The Giants started the ball out on offense, and have started their drive with back-to-back rushes with Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Raiders will be without Maxx Crosby for the rest of the season, so it'll be interesting to see if the Giants will continue to pound the rock and leave the ball out of Jaxson Dart's hands. The Giants punt on their opening possession, and Raider Nation knows what they want.
Pete Carroll threw a challenge flag on the Raiders third down pass attempt, but the spot held true, and they'll still have to punt. Both teams have punted on their opening possessions, and it's clear that neither of these teams wants to score first.
The Giants have punted again due to an impressive drop by Wan'Dale Robinson. I have a feeling this game will have a lot of punts. The Raiders picked up their first down of the game after Michael Mayer had an impressive catch and run.
The Raiders were barreling towards the end zone with a 26-yard catch to Tre Tucker, but Geno Smith made sure the game stayed tied at 0-0 with an interception. The Giants got a big return from it, and now they're already in field goal range.
The Giants capitalized on Smith's costly interception and scored the game's first points. On the next drive, the Raiders get on the board with a field goal of their own. The Giants' offense has caught fire, with Dart scoring another rushing touchdown.
The Giants end the first half by kicking a field goal to extend their lead to 17-3. It could've been a larger lead, but rookie Darien Porter made an impressive play on the ball to keep them out of the endzone. The Raiders will start the second half with the ball. Will it be another punt or will they respond with a touchdown drive of their own?
The Giants' defensive line has been feasting this game, already with their second sack on Smith. The Raiders are forced to punt, and they give the ball back to Dart. The Giants' run game has also been impressive, with them getting multiple explosive runs from their quarterback and running backs.
The Raiders defense once again holds firm in the red zone, which forces another field goal on behalf of the Giants. The score is 20-3, but with the way the Raiders have been playing, it feels like this lead is insurmountable.
The Raiders' offense finally found the end zone after a long 14-play drive. Carroll went for it repeatedly on 4th down, and Smith avoided any mistakes. Tyler Lockett caught the touchdown on an impressive toe tap for the score.
It's the Raiders, so two good things can't happen back-to-back. As soon as the Raiders capped off a risky drive, the Giants made it all up with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown. The Giants keep their comfortable lead heading into the 4th quarter.
In one play, it all came crashing down for the Raiders. Smith threw another interception, was tackled on his blindside, and appeared to be injured. He's able to walk off the field, but he's headed to the locker room.
The Giants have stamped their win with a late score in the 4th quarter. The Raiders have no time left to make a comeback, and they'll lose this critical game to the Giants.
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.