Raider Nation Has Mixed Reactions on Humiliating Loss to Giants

It's finally here. The moment Raider Nation has been desperately waiting for. This Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants was quite possibly the most important game the Las Vegas Raiders have played since they were in playoff contention.

The number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was at stake. This game will determine who gets a shot at Fernando Mendoza or whichever player of their choosing, and whose season continues to disappoint. A win here would have been catastrophic for either team. How did the Raiders compete in a game with this much magnitude and importance?

Raider Nation Reacts

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants started the ball out on offense, and have started their drive with back-to-back rushes with Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Raiders will be without Maxx Crosby for the rest of the season, so it'll be interesting to see if the Giants will continue to pound the rock and leave the ball out of Jaxson Dart's hands. The Giants punt on their opening possession, and Raider Nation knows what they want.

3 hand offs and a punt please 🙏 — J Harris (@RaiderJHarris) December 28, 2025

Pete Carroll threw a challenge flag on the Raiders third down pass attempt, but the spot held true, and they'll still have to punt. Both teams have punted on their opening possessions, and it's clear that neither of these teams wants to score first.

🙄oh Pete this is a waste of a challenge…but if they happen to rule in our favor I will be SHOCKED!!!! Mayers elbow touched but who knows… 🤷🏻‍♀️#RaiderNation — Apryl Kathlyne (@SwtHarvickFan4) December 28, 2025

That challenge is a fireable offense #RaiderNation — 💱 Himothy 🧖🏿‍♂️ (@Shaggy2Dopeeee) December 28, 2025

Raiders burning TOs on challenges..I love it #RaiderNation — Jarin Vallinas (@jarin_vallinas) December 28, 2025

The Giants have punted again due to an impressive drop by Wan'Dale Robinson. I have a feeling this game will have a lot of punts. The Raiders picked up their first down of the game after Michael Mayer had an impressive catch and run.

I want the Raiders to lose. Securing the number 1 pick is important to Raider Nation. — YeahI SaidIt (@Major_Thoughts) December 28, 2025

Damn giants are just as bad as Raiders #RaiderNation — DMOSSS (@D_MOSSS) December 28, 2025

The Raiders were barreling towards the end zone with a 26-yard catch to Tre Tucker, but Geno Smith made sure the game stayed tied at 0-0 with an interception. The Giants got a big return from it, and now they're already in field goal range.

Thank you Geno! let’s go ! #RaiderNation — Alberto Castro (@Castro624Castro) December 28, 2025

geno smith is hilariously bad — mask (@multiclr) December 28, 2025

Geno Smith shouldn't be a starting QB in the NFL — Bolikoko 🇨🇩 (@HalfABar4) December 28, 2025

The Giants scored, what are they crazy_😂 way to go Geno on the 16th INT I knew we could count on you keep up the good work bro pic.twitter.com/1F2WTvicW2 — RaiderNeil (@Rdrneil) December 28, 2025

The Giants capitalized on Smith's costly interception and scored the game's first points. On the next drive, the Raiders get on the board with a field goal of their own. The Giants' offense has caught fire, with Dart scoring another rushing touchdown.

Sweet mercy..... Giants gonna mess it up and win today..... Against the Raiders.... This is the most Giants thing ever — Rhino Ray (@BassGJJRay) December 28, 2025

The Raiders are about to make Jaxson Dart look like prime Tom Brady. — ダニ・ファントム (@djddueces) December 28, 2025

JAXSON DART THEY WANT TO REPLACE YOU WITH FERNANDO MENDOZA BALL OUT KING!!!! — YEYO🇲🇽 | #NYGiantsNation (@ItsYeyo95) December 28, 2025

The Giants end the first half by kicking a field goal to extend their lead to 17-3. It could've been a larger lead, but rookie Darien Porter made an impressive play on the ball to keep them out of the endzone. The Raiders will start the second half with the ball. Will it be another punt or will they respond with a touchdown drive of their own?

Clean house after all this. #raidernation — Gabriel Martinez (@gabrielmartinez) December 28, 2025

Even WITH Max and Bowers this team would probably lose regardless!#RaiderNation — Pen Griffey Jr🇨🇺🇺🇲 (@QBNR8R) December 28, 2025

The Giants' defensive line has been feasting this game, already with their second sack on Smith. The Raiders are forced to punt, and they give the ball back to Dart. The Giants' run game has also been impressive, with them getting multiple explosive runs from their quarterback and running backs.

What we gain in draft position, we lose in pride. I still have to look myself in the mirror, #RaiderNation. This is not us. — rd711 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@rdesai711) December 28, 2025

Doesn't matter how great Mendoza is if we can't protect him. #RaiderNation — Jamie Faue (@BrickWallJamieF) December 28, 2025

Geno needs to get an award for this season. Homie takes a sack like no other 🤣 #RaiderNation — Sleepless in SacTown🐝 🪷 (@LadyOaklandFan) December 28, 2025

The Raiders defense once again holds firm in the red zone, which forces another field goal on behalf of the Giants. The score is 20-3, but with the way the Raiders have been playing, it feels like this lead is insurmountable.

I understand @Raiders fans want them to lose to secure the 1st pick in the draft. But watching this performance v NY makes me sick. #Raiders #RaiderNation — Dennis Ackerman (@ackerman_dennis) December 28, 2025

I don’t see how Pete Carroll comes back next season, looks like the team has given up. — 4800 Washington (@4800Washington) December 28, 2025

why did Pete Carroll come out of retirement for this — brent loves Padres and Huskies 🟡☔️ (@realbrentreed) December 28, 2025

The Raiders' offense finally found the end zone after a long 14-play drive. Carroll went for it repeatedly on 4th down, and Smith avoided any mistakes. Tyler Lockett caught the touchdown on an impressive toe tap for the score.

Geno Smith playing good??? pic.twitter.com/r4RWP96pHE — VELVETEEN DREAM STAN ACCOUNT (@9p0w4p0w7) December 28, 2025

That's Tyler Lockett's first touchdown this season, connecting with his guy Geno Smith on 4th-and-Goal.#Raiders showing some fight late in this one, cuts the lead down to 10 entering fourth quarter. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) December 28, 2025

It's the Raiders, so two good things can't happen back-to-back. As soon as the Raiders capped off a risky drive, the Giants made it all up with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown. The Giants keep their comfortable lead heading into the 4th quarter.

It's so obvious the #Raiders are just letting the #Giants beat them. I guess the giants don't care about getting the first round pick in this year's draft..This team... pic.twitter.com/ukp4oRWaJk — Victor (@El_Noseking) December 28, 2025

Raiders need new owners cuz nothing is working — Jeremiah Smith's Agent (@FlowsAndolini) December 28, 2025

In one play, it all came crashing down for the Raiders. Smith threw another interception, was tackled on his blindside, and appeared to be injured. He's able to walk off the field, but he's headed to the locker room.

Knowing how bad the @Raiders are... Somebody has to look out for Geno Smith! #ThrowTheDamnTowel pic.twitter.com/9u9gy2UD8f — Craig (@Pettis05743) December 28, 2025

Geno Smith is limping off the field after going down and throwing an interception.



He heads to the locker room but is walking off on his own. — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 28, 2025

The Giants have stamped their win with a late score in the 4th quarter. The Raiders have no time left to make a comeback, and they'll lose this critical game to the Giants.

The bright side of the Giants screwing themselves out of the first overall pick is that the narrative that they could draft another quarterback stops today…



Jaxson Dart IS THE FUTURE! — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 28, 2025

One step closer.. #RaiderNation



The Raiders are in prime position 1-2 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/wqokRWs2oS — RomeroWestCoast 🎙️🏈🏀 (@RomeroWestCoast) December 28, 2025

With the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft the Las Vegas Raiders select Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, Indiana. pic.twitter.com/VfYnRMXDPO — BronsBurner (@NotActuallyBron) December 28, 2025

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders losing WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.