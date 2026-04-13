The Raiders' OL Prospect Checklist Heading Into the Draft

Las Vegas has 10 draft picks to work with, giving General Manager John Spytek the flexibility to build the team in his vision. One position the team must address is the offensive line. While Las Vegas has its starters at each spot, adding depth and eventual starters is a smart idea.

Kolton Miller continues to age, while the Raiders should look to find competition for right tackle DJ Glaze, who has played well, but hasn't done anything to be guaranteed a starting spot. This draft class is full of talented offensive linemen, and investing in the trenches is a winning formula. As the Raiders scout offensive linemen, what should they be looking for? Let's identify the traits Spytek and his staff should covet.

Athleticism

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The NFL is full of athletes, especially along the defensive line. The Raiders must find athletic offensive tackles who can slow down some of the best defenders in the league. Arizona State's Max Iheanachor is arguably the best athlete at the position in this draft class, and the Raiders should snatch him up at No. 36 if he is available.

Athletic offensive linemen allow offenses to run multiple plays and schemes. The Raiders want to run the football, so getting players who can get to the second level and take out defenders easily should be a major objective for this football team. Las Vegas knows it needs to win in the trenches, and this would be one of the best ways to do it.

Elite Pass Protectors

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line past Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Fernando Mendoza set to join the team with the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders need to protect their future franchise quarterback. That's why they'll need offensive linemen who thrive as pass protectors, which includes Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III.

According to Pro Football Focus, Zuhn earned the highest pass-blocking grade in the country at 96.8. The Raiders let their quarterbacks get crushed too often last season, so finding players who will keep that quarterback protected is a major key for spytek and his staff.

Arm Length

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) pass blocks against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This goes hand-in-hand with pass protection, but having players who can get into the chest of a defender first is crucial. Notre Dame's Aamil Wagner's arms measured the longest at the NFL Scouting Combine at 34 1/2 inches, which is major for pass protection and keeping defensive linemen at bay.