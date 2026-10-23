Hondo’s Weekly Musings: Rams Run Into Raiders’ Buzzsaw

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) are playing host to the preseason Super Bowl favorites from the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams (2-4), on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Rumors are swirling around the NFL trade deadline, but the team is totally focused on getting back on track and getting the big win.

Musings Abound

Here are my weekly thoughts surrounding this team, and I can attest that these are not the same old Raiders.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

In the past, when the team started to lose, I never saw them quit. An admirable trait for sure, but there was a sense of doom, and the proverbial “Here we go again.”

That isn’t the case with this team and their three-game losing skid. The Raiders are angry at themselves, and every player and coach has been quick to take the blame.

The Rams are incredibly talented, but they are walking into a buzzsaw on Sunday. Will the Raiders be able to get over the top? I think so, but we shall see.

I asked Klint Kubiak about the impressive attitude of the locker room.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris

“Yeah, as professionals, that's part of the price of admission for being here. At least that's what we talk about, and they have to go do it. So you stress things and you look for team-oriented guys and you promote team-oriented guys, and you celebrate those things. And so, I do like where we're headed in that regard."

"But I think a lot of that comes from mom and dad, who those who those people are, and how they were raised, and our scouting department identifying those traits when drafting or signing guys.”

Short Yardage for Mendoza

It is no secret to anyone who watched Fernando Mendoza, the young man NFL executives anointed as the best QB prospect in the last four NFL Drafts, marching towards a Heisman Trophy that he has terrific skills with the ball in his hands.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Because of that talent, I asked Klint Kubiak about using him in short-yardage situations, not because of a QB controversy- there isn’t one- but to utilize his skill set.

"Yeah, that's a great point. I think there's something too coming off the field cold on the most important down of the drive. It's probably maybe why that doesn't happen more, but I know it's definitely a valid point."

Mendoza’s progress is being seen internally, while the NFL world waits optimistically to see what he can do. Kubiak addresses his progress.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

“Yeah, I'm very pleased with where he's at, and none of us really know until he goes and plays. But he's doing everything that we're asking him to do. Really, he's doing more than asked, and that's just his character.”

Kubiak went into more detail about what “More than asked” means, and it shed some light on the burgeoning young star.

“Yeah, I think it's as simple as me just walking down the hall here to go get in the steam room when everybody's gone and he’s out here on the field by himself. So, he's not the only guy that's doing that, but he's putting in the extra time.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Third Quarter Woes

It is no secret that the third quarter has been a nemesis for the Silver and Black this year. Kubiak brought it up himself. He talked about how you coach the team through it, and it opened a fascinating window for fans to understand his mindset.

"Yeah, I think it's a lot of energy, too. So, as a coaching staff we've got to make sure our guys have more energy coming out of that of that second half. There's a lot of things that we've discussed. It's point of emphasis. Obviously, starting the game is really important, and starting the game in the third quarter. So, it's an area of our team that we have to improve."

Just Compete, Baby

Credit players like RG Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ) and CB Darien Porter, who, at times in their young careers, have been up and down, starting and sitting on the bench. Neither has shown any quit, and while Porter seems to have taken a slight edge in his battle at CB, JPJ remains in a battle. Kubiak credits them for not quitting and keeping up the fight.

"Yeah, obviously guys are disappointed, but you look no further than guys like DP [Darien Porter]. You keep competing. You're going to get a chance again and make sure you're ready when you are. You're a professional, you've got to do that."

Can We Hurry Up the Pressure

Josh Allen (sack) Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye | Darrell Craig Harris

The Raiders under DC Robbie Leonard are getting plenty or pressure on the QB, but getting home has been an issue. Kubiak sees it, and thinks there are good reasons for it.

"Yeah, I think when you get further into the season, obviously, teams know what you do. The more reps that you get, they have more time to see your scheme, so it's an evolving scheme. It's getting the players home, and then when we do get home, making sure we get the ball out. So, that's the cat and mouse game of the NFL."

The Ageless One

In year 15 as an NFL QB, Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in touchdown passes (14), ranks sixth in yards (just under 1,600), and continues to lead and shine in many other categories. What makes the stellar vet seemingly get better with age? For Kubiak, the identifying quality is easy to see.

"Yeah, I think you go back to April with any player I think that's playing well right now, you look at what their April looked like. They had a good April; they had a good training camp. You just keep stacking days, and whether it's the quarterback position, any position, safety, guard. I think when you just can stack days, it builds confidence."

Cousins showed an amazing arm that is often foolishly criticized the entire time he has been in Vegas. But in the second half of the loss to the Bills, he had a 50-yard bomb to WR Tre Tucker that was nothing short of impressive.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

With the team stacking the box and the Cousins-to-Tucker chemistry on fire, Kubiak talked about using that to stretch the field and open up the running game.

“I do. Obviously, any time you can make that part of your offense, it's going to make the whole team successful. But I really love his decision making, and it's not something you just go throw it up in the air and hope something good happens. You got to get the right look with the right guy running the route. But for us to be successful, I think that's part of a formula that we can use. But you got to read the defense, that's the most important thing.”

Rookies on Fire

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris

Even with Mendoza on the bench, the Raiders rookie class is having a great season. From the 53-man roster to the IR (Injured Reserve) to the practice squad, all ten 2026 NFL Draft picks are still here, along with seven additional UDFAs.

Recently, NFL Draft expert Justin Melo ranked the Raiders rookie class as the third-best in the NFL, and I asked Kubiak to address their success.

"Yes, a lot of key contributors and guys that we're still counting on. I think that's a big part of being successful in the NFL is getting your young guys to play early, and credit to John Spytek for the young men that he's brought in, not only as good players, but guys that are team-oriented individuals that are about the Raider Way."

"So, they just have to keep developing. And young guys, they have setbacks too. You have a good game, okay, you get beat, and now you just keep competing. That's the league. It's the most competitive business that I know, and that's what makes it the most rewarding."

Sean McVay on His Way

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McVay is the Rams' highly talented coach and is considered an offensive savant. He is using an inordinate number of 13-personnel sets this year (One RB, three TE), and Kubiak talked about this new Rams wrinkle.

"Yes, they do. They're probably the best offense in the NFL. Very well-coached. Utilize their tight ends, they are a very impressive group. So, it's going to be a really important week of preparation for us. They're a very good offense, very good operation. We have a lot of respect for them."

Family Discount

Kubiak’s father, Klint, was an NFL QB for nine seasons and a Super Bowl-winning coach. No stranger being praised as an offensive mind like his son, Kubiak talked about using his father as a resource in his scheming and in developing an offensive game plan.

Jun 12, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak looks on during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, every day, every day. Very, very grateful for my dad, for my mom. That's such a unique relationship that I get to have him as a resource, and just so grateful for him and his tough love more than anything, because he'll tell me the truth even when I don't want to hear it."

Tuck Coming

Raiders WR Tre Tucker is having a terrific year. In fact, one NFL executive thinks GM John Spytek may have painted himself into a corner with Tucker and his impending deal when his contract ends at the conclusion of this season.

Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris

Kubiak’s job is to coach him, not resign him, and he loves what Tucker brings to the Silver and Black aerial attack.

“Yeah, I just think having Tre [Tucker] is very similar to Kirk [Cousins], he's been producing since April. Best conditioned athlete I've ever been around.”

Run Game Improvement

While the numbers may not leap off the page, when you watch the film closely, the Raiders' offensive line is considerably better, far from perfect, and the run game did look much better versus the Bills.

Kolton Miller, Jachson Powers-Johnson | Darrel Craig Harris

A fact Kubiak was more than willing to discuss.

“Yeah, I think when you're year one in a system, there's going to be good things and there's going to be bad things, and right now that's a part of our offense that we're continuing to grow on. But I do see we're going in the right direction. By no means do we think that we're where we want to be.”

Mike Washington Jr

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

On Thursday, Mike Washington Jr. showed up on the injury report and didn’t participate in practice. Later today, I plan to ask Kubiak about his availability on Sunday, but when I asked him earlier this week, with his preaching about players earning more reps, if Washington Jr. had. His answer was short and very telling: “Yes.”

Kubiak elaborated, “Yeah, he's a rookie, so he had a lot to catch up on and he's continuing to improve. He's putting the work in, and you see the practice come to life in the game. So, he's not where he wants to be. He's got to keep growing, and I give a lot of credit to his coach.”

Red Zone Efficiency

Cody White | Darrell Craig Harris

So how do the Raiders fix their wayward ways in the red zone? To Kubiak, it is simple, as his answer was.

“Third quarter, breaking tackles, red zone finishing.”

It’s About We, Not Me

Dont'e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris

Kubiak thinks his team is better than 3-3, but they have to prove it on the field. He knows exactly who to blame: everyone.

“We're asking more from everyone. Yeah, we need more from everyone, every position, every coach, every scout, every trainer. That’s our job, is to always push the envelope.”

Close the Game Out

The Raiders have been competitive in all six games they have played, including the last three losses. The Patriots game's final score didn’t look like it, but the game got away late. Either way, Kubiak went into surprising detail about this team, and it needs to close games out better.

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris

“Yeah, it's such a competitive game and if you're just hoping to keep it close in the fourth quarter, that's not a winning mindset. So, just having the mindset when you have an opportunity to make a play, when you're playing complementary football on one side of the ball, special teams gives you good field position, you got to go score on that drive."

"Defense gets a turnover; you got to go score on that drive. If there's a sudden change defensively, then we got to get a stop. So, just having the ultimate competitor's mindset of not being okay with having the game be close in the fourth quarter. That's not what we're here to do.”

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