Hondo’s Weekly Raiders Report Card: What 'Shocked' NFL Execs

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) walked out of Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night after their loss to fellow AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1), disappointed but with something else.

They had tangible evidence that they can, and will, compete with everyone on their schedule. Despite mistakes, miscues, talent gaps, and youthful errors, the 2026 Raiders are better and will compete.

The Chiefs and the rest of the NFL know it, too.

Much more on that when we talk about the coaching.

I have already shared my winners and losers, but as we do each Tuesday, after analyzing the film and speaking with NFL executives, I'm offering you my weekly report card.

Offense: B+

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders scored enough points to win (27), gave up zero sacks, and saw Kirk Cousins throw for 365 yards. All that with a backup RG, no WR1, and their WR2 injured.

Kubiak said of Cousins, "I thought Kirk [Cousins] played excellent. I thought he played excellent. Gave us a chance to win the game."

Now, you have to be honest and acknowledge that the Raiders only rushed for 72 yards, but not crediting the Chiefs' defense that sold out to stop it would be unfair as well.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' offense, despite terrific game planning and an attacking mindset, is still in development and far from finished.

Kubiak said of the run game, “I put it on myself. I got to do a lot better job of putting us in better position. We’ve got solid backs, we’ve got a solid offensive line. And myself and the coaching staff, there's plenty of things we can do better for our players."

Defense: B-

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a two yard touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That grade, given they just gave up 30 points, may be a shocker. But once you turn on the tape, you see a different story, or as Paul Harvey used to say, “The rest of the story.”

The Raiders defense held the perennial powerhouse Chiefs, led by the best QB and the reigning Super Bowl MVP running back, to those aforementioned 30 points, though several of them were aided by the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes starting in great field position due to mistakes the defense had nothing to do with.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for seventy-six yards against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders went into the game with a game plan to try to contain Kenneth Walker. I said the goal was to keep Walker under 125 yards. They didn’t; he ran for 177, and the entire Chiefs RB room accumulated 189.

You can certainly credit the Chiefs' rushing attack as elite, but that can’t happen if you want to be competitive at any level of football. Kubiak diagnosed part of the issue.

“They targeted well. They had explosive runs, and there's plenty of problems in that game of us setting the edge, so that has to get better."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in action during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders made the best player in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, look human, throwing for only 225 yards, but the balanced Chiefs attack told the truth. The Raiders are young and thin, so this rebuild is not complete.

Kubiak said of the terrific rookie CB Hezekiah Masses, "I think that Kansas City did a great job of attacking a lot of things on our defense. I think there's a lot of things he can learn from in that game, and it's not just him. It wasn't his best game, but we expect him to rebound."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this rebuild, there are many reasons for long-term optimism, such as ILB Nakobe Dean. He is playing like an All-Pro, and despite the loss, his impact can’t be ignored by the media, fans, or even his head coach. Kubiak praised his presence on this team.

"I think that Kansas City did a great job of attacking a lot of things on our defense. I think there's a lot of things he can learn from in that game, and it's not just him. It wasn't his best game, but we expect him to rebound."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) prepares for a field goal attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: C-

That grade is hard to give when you look at K Matt Gay, who went 4/4 on field goals, made his extra point, and P AJ Cole was sensational. But Dareke Young's fumble essentially cost the Raiders the game.

The Raiders also chose to kick the ball out of the end zone at one point. An interesting decision that Kubiak addressed by saying, "Yeah, that was mine and Joe [DeCamillis]'s decision. Didn't work out."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-eight yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another play was a successful fake punt on the Chiefs' first drive. Although it resulted in zero points because the defense held them, it was still successful, and again Kubiak didn’t shrink when addressing it: "It's a play that we want back, a call that we want back, and it was a poor call."

Coaching: B

Unless you hate the Raiders or hate Klint Kubiak, it is hard to give an honest assessment below a B when you realize the masterful job Kubiak and his entire staff have done building this team.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid greets Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know they are rebuilding, we know they are young, and thin at multiple positions.

That is why one NFL executive I spoke to this morning offered me a shocking observation.

“I think what Klint has done with that team, this fast is shocking. No joke, I'm shocked. They went toe-to-toe with what most people in this league think is a Super Bowl squad. But, I was talking to a GM yesterday [Monday] from another team who said it best when we were discussing the Raiders.”

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL executive expounded, “He told me, ‘Did you see those guys? Used to be able to look over and see that they thought it was over. When the Raiders we[re] down 11 after the fumbled kick late in the fourth and they were down 30-19 you would have always seen the Raiders give up. Quit. They looked mad, f---ing pissed. They thought they were going to win. F—k, I thought they were gone win.’ He was right, I saw it, that is all Klint.”

The effort from @Raiders CB Taron Johnson to chase down Kenneth Walker III and save a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/5pAFzMptn7 — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2026

He added, "You saw it week one with [Cody] White's rundown on special teams to catch the guy, and you saw it on Sunday with Taron [Johnson] running down K9 [Kenneth Walker III] those are two news guys, that are all Maxx Crosby like total effort."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks at his play sheet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can question Kubiak taking points off the board; I don’t. Not because Madden’s philosophy of never doing it is wrong, but because he is trying to instill the new Raider way, which means going back to the old identity: they are going to attack you.

Kubiak knows the Raiders are playing with house money, and he didn’t do that for you. He did it for his team. He spoke to his team, and his message was clear: always attack.

Kubiak addressed the mentality of this team: “They're disappointed, and they're a very mature group that wants to win. So, we're fixing the corrections. We're trying to make ourselves better. Whether we win or whether we lose, we're telling each other the truth and just seeing what we can do to be a better team moving forward."

Raider Nation: A

The stadium was plenty red, but from a noise standpoint, it was a Raiders home crowd. The first since they moved to Las Vegas and have played the Chiefs at home.

From the outside tailgating to the familiar inside chants of "RRRAAAIIIDDDEEERRRSSS," Raider Nation did their job.

Once again, the fan base that sees being a Raiders fan as a way of life demonstrated it and gave their team a major advantage.

Final Take

Kubiak doesn’t sugarcoat anything with this team. He is blunt, direct, and honest. There are plenty of reasons to be excited if you are a Raider fan, and plenty of reasons for the players on a young, thin team to see that they left a lot of meat on the proverbial bone in Sunday’s loss.

Kubiak has made some decisions this year that he won't make in 2028. He will have a complete team then. He doesn't right now. He has to take risks, risks that Reid doesn't, like the fake punt on the Chiefs' first drive. Kubiak is acting like Reid because he knows where the Raiders are going, and he isn't trying to be popular; he's trying to win.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrates after catching a twenty-seven yard pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak discussed his blunt evaluation style and how it affects his team.

“I just think that's the easiest way. Here's the tape. Here's what we got right. Here's what we got wrong. Here's where we're not correct as coaches. Here's where we didn't make the play as a player. And if we can just put it in front of those guys and everyone sees it, and as a team we can learn from it and get better, then we're going the right direction."

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