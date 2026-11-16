HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) are headed to Denver this week to face the Broncos (7-2) and, yet again, another top defense.

Fernando Mendoza had a terrific first start on Sunday, but heading to the home of a longtime AFC West foe in Denver won’t be easy for the rookie.

Mendoza Momentum

John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders rookie, whom NFL executives ranked the best QB prospect of the last four NFL Drafts, was not perfect. This is the NFL, and no one is. The defending Super Bowl champions taught him some tough lessons, but every hit, new look, and scheme shift is now on tape, and the contemplative Mendoza will study it fiercely and be ready next time.

The issue was not preparedness; it was simply experience. The Raiders lost on Sunday in the win-loss column, but they won in the long term.

Nope, No Way, Not Gonna Happen

I asked Mendoza moments after the game if he could look at the loss to the Seahawks through the lens of win or lose, or if he could go behind the proverbial curtain and appreciate the long-term lessons learned. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner didn’t hesitate to pounce on that.

“I believe that it is more of a win or lose mentality. Coach [Klint] Kubiak holds us to a very high standard, and that’s what it comes down to at the end of the day. And there’s a lot of things that I need to prove on that field. I’m excited to watch the film and get back to work.”

Obstacles Into Opportunities

Getting your first start in the NFL is a dream come true, but the Seahawks' defense is elite, and Mendoza didn’t get here by ignoring the obvious.

“Yeah, Seahawks have a fantastic defense. We’ve seen it all season, so a lot of credit to them and Coach [Mike] Macdonald. Fantastic. And it’s good to get punched in the face because now it’s a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game, as a future hopeful leader of this offense.”

Not Happy

In my nearly thirty years, the elite players are never happy. Many seem immune to criticism or praise from the media and fans because their standards are so high. That is the case with a superstar on the rise in Mendoza.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it’s always about doing your job. That’s what Coach [Klint] Kubiak always preaches, is doing your job. And in the first half, I thought we got off to a good start. However, in the second half, being 0-for-7 on third downs, and those being passing downs, not throwing the ball away enough."

"There were a lot of sacks there, but we should have had half as many, if not even less than that. So I need to mature as a quarterback, throw the ball away, throw more accurate balls on third down, and make sure we can move the chains to give our defense time to recuperate on the sideline and really get it going in the second half.”

Second Half Struggles

The first half felt like a Hollywood movie, but the real struggles for Mendoza and the Raiders' offense came in the second half. Something he was very aware of.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, in the second half, because of how the game was going, our defense did a fantastic job, but because of how we were playing offensively, at the forefront myself, we got behind there, and so it’s a little bit more of a passing situation. And then Coach [Mike] Macdonald dialed it up and did great. There was a couple times that we tried to check someone else's protection, and he was playing chess, and he fooled me, and he got me a couple times."

"And I think it’s important to learn and grow from this, to throw my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit, and to practice that rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows, then move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week.”

Professor Kirko Chains

Kirk Cousins miraculously led the Minnesota Vikings to a monster win in Green Bay on Sunday, and even with him 1,842 miles away from Allegiant Stadium, his shadow - his mentorship of Mendoza - was still felt by the rookie.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) greets Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, I think one of the biggest lessons that he showed and displayed to the entire team is that, especially in NFL games, you’re never out of it. Even in the fourth quarter, having a pretty awful third quarter performance, we were able to almost get back into it, and it was a one-score game."

"And so Kirk [Cousins] always fighting and having great leadership on the sidelines, keep on fighting through thick or thin, no matter what the momentum of the game is like or whatever the situation is, is something that popped up in our little quarterback sideline meeting huddle, whatever you call it, when we recoup and watch the film in the huddle.”

So how much did a front-row seat to Cousins for nine games help? “I think it helped me a lot. Evidently, I didn’t play up to the standard of the quarterback room or to the team, but I felt that if I started like week one, it would have looked a lot different without Kirk’s [Cousins] mentorship. So his mentorship has helped me a lot. And although it was a tough performance and not up to the standard, I really do appreciate him and all the learning and teaching that he’s helped me with.”

When To Run

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the things we have discussed often with a rookie QB with a terrific running skill set is trusting the pocket in the NFL and learning when to, and when not to, run. There is very little argument that Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL, and he right now is the master of the best runners, who demonstrate that patience. Mendoza has the proper mindset and will get there, and he talked about that skill set.

“Yeah, I need to stand in there more. I was a little sped up today. There were some times that if you can extend the play and it gives a good chance to get out clean, not take a sack, and extend the play because the defense did a really good job covering, then that’s acceptable."

"But there are some times that I should have stayed in there, stepped up with one hitch, and then delivered a strike, rather than already looking to scramble. And it’s credit to Seattle’s defense. However, I need to be better, be more composed in the pocket.”

Um, Ut Oh!

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza was sacked six times on Sunday; as few as three of them (perhaps more) wouldn’t have happened under Kirk Cousins, who was terrific at the pre-snap and post-snap reads—identifying hot routes and making adjustments. That is the proverbial learning curve in a rebuilding year that Mendoza is undergoing, and I asked him about that skill set and how it impacted him on Sunday.

“Yeah, it’s a lot different. The NFL is a whole different level, and you need to understand your hot routes, which I need to do better, and we need to understand and essentially be a master at the protection scheme, because it’s one thing when we’re in the meeting room saying, ‘Okay, I would do this, this’ rather than in the heat of the battle. So those are things I need to improve on and will improve on and aspire to improve on to best help my team.”

Brock Bowers, a Security Blanket

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a 15-year veteran like Kirk Cousins, Brock Bowers is a trusted resource. Still, for a rookie, he is much more - a security blanket without a doubt - and Mendoza addressed the enormity of losing him for the second half.

“Brock’s [Bowers] a fantastic player. He’s a special human being on and off the field. However, Coach [Klint] Kubiak always preaches everybody doing their job. So the next guy up, I have as much confidence in, and so I just need to get the ball to the right players on time, efficiently and accurately.”

Thanks for the Support

This organization has protected Mendoza, supported him, and done a masterful job of getting him to this point. He isn’t the first.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for all the ‘apoyo’, which is support in Spanish, especially all the fans and my teammates, my coaches who had a lot of support in me, giving me this opportunity and chance, and I need to be better for them."

"However, it’s always great to get the experience of a first NFL start, and now have more tangible items to improve off of and see the deficiencies, then attack them this week. As opposed to the game reps are always more valuable than practice reps, although they’re all valuable.”

Blitz, Blitz, Blitz the Rookie

Mendoza didn’t mince words when going back to discuss the Seahawks' blitz packages and how they attacked him.

“Yeah, I need to watch back the film and tell you exactly what it was. There’s one I do remember on third down that they were showing four-read blitz to the boundary, and so I made a check sliding the protection that way, and then they dropped that side and came from the other side. And I need to be aware of that and hit my hot answer on the left."

"So I got us in the wrong check, and then they sacked me, and that’s why a lot of the sacks today, if not all of them, were on me, not on the offensive line. I thought they played great and displayed great leadership today, and I need to be better, especially with those DB blitzes.”

Thanks Guys!

Nearly every time Mendoza came off the sideline, teammates greeted him, even on the field. That veteran support tells you what this team thinks of him, and he showed his appreciation.

“Yeah, there’s a ton of leaders on our offense. I can go on and on about all the names. Two that just come to mind right now are Kolton Miller and Aidan O’Connell. Aidan’s [O’Connell] been extremely helpful, especially as he’s gone through a similar experience, teaching me and kind of helping me with the ropes."

"And Kolton [Miller] is a great leader on the offensive line. So those two stick out right now. But essentially, everybody on the offense has rallied around each other and always given support no matter what happens.”

Salute!

A Raider fan came up with a terrific way to honor Mendoza. His mother, Elsa, suffers from MS, and she is in a wheelchair. When his family celebrates Fernando’s success, his father, Fernando Sr., remains seated.

So Raider Nation was encouraged to stay seated during the rookie's first touchdown to honor the new, burgeoning Raiders star and his family. I asked him about it; he was unaware, but visibly moved by the fans' actions.

“I was not aware of that. However, I’m super grateful to the Silver and Black for doing that. Means a lot to my family and I. I just can’t thank you guys enough. On a dark day, that brings a smile to my face. So I really thank everybody for respecting my family and appreciate all their support.”

more than just a game 🫶 pic.twitter.com/R8C2jp7kJb — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

Relief? Say What?

Mendoza was asked if he felt relief after getting his first start out of the way. The youngster already has a reputation for a voracious appetite for film, so perhaps getting this first game out of the way will give him the film he craves.

“Not sure if relief is the right word. It was an experience that happened, and it wasn’t the experience that the team wanted or that I wanted. But it’s a great opportunity to learn and get better and be better for my teammates, so I can be better equipped out there to give my teammates the best chance to succeed.”

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It Is Not About Me

Mendoza, the consummate teammate, was asked about scoring his first touchdown, but he is more than willing to talk about his mistakes, and he says anything good is about the team.

"It was great. Defense played fantastic tonight, I believe had two turnovers, two crucial turnovers and we were able to get a turnover and get the short side of the field. The run game was fantastic, and it set it up to a third down in the red zone and the offensive linemen blocked fantastically. Great communication by Tyler Linderbaum there, pointing out where the protection would go."

"We were able to score a touchdown and it was a great moment to celebrate that with all the guys, especially just because how the quarterback draw worked, because it had a lot of people in the touchdown. It was great to have support from teammates."

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