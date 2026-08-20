2 Predictions for Raiders' Second Preseason Game Against Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders conducted a joint practice with the Houston Texans earlier this week, and the two teams will face off tonight in the second week of preseason action.

With more intel from training camp, last week's game, and this week's practices , let's take a shot and predict what will happen tonight at Reliant Stadium. Now, the point of this exercise isn't to analyze who will win this contest. The result of the game doesn't matter. What matters is how the Raiders operate against one of the better teams in the league.

Las Vegas' Offensive Line Faces Key Test

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, general manager John Spytek and the Raiders' front office invested heavily in the offensive line, signing Tyler Linderbaum and drafting Trey Zuhn III, among other moves. Las Vegas infused those assets into a unit that was underwhelming but didn't lack talent, including left tackle Kolton Miller.

Las Vegas' offensive line will have its hands full against the Texans' elite pass rush, headlined by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. It's a tall task for any offensive line to hold up in protection against this pass-rushing tandem, especially one that's still being built. Last week, we saw the Raiders' offense, led by Kirk Cousins, march down the field and score a touchdown on the opening drive.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not saying it will be impossible against Houston, but protection must hold up for Cousins and the starting offense to replicate that type of success. Overall, my gut tells me that Las Vegas could struggle in protection, specifically against Anderson Jr. and Hunter.

Fernando Mendoza Will Play a Lot

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) drops back to pass during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza continues to show why he was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and that was apparent last week against Arizona . That being said, this is a completely different test for the 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback.

He may not play against Houston's starting defense, but this is a Demeco Ryans-led football team, and the 42-year-old head coach prides himself on defense. Regardless, this is a healthy test for the rookie quarterback and an opportunity for Mendoza to take the next steps in his development and learn what it takes to be a franchise quarterback.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, we saw Mendoza play four series, and I expect Kubiak to keep him on the field in that range. The Indiana product needs as much experience as possible during this timeframe, especially since he could be on the bench for most of the regular season.