3 Key Realities Raiders Will Learn Against Texans

Week 1 of the preseason was productive for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the coaching staff gained invaluable information on the current state of the roster.

Las Vegas' second preseason game on Thursday against the Houston Texans will provide more tests for head coach Klint Kubiak. With that in mind, here are three things the Raiders must learn about themselves.

How Formidable Is the Offensive Line?

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas invested plenty of its resources in the offensive line this offseason, headlined by the signing of former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. There's not a better test for this unit than the Texans, who are expected to play their starters for at least one series on Thursday night.

That includes Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, who have formed one of the best pass-rusher tandems in the league. Las Vegas' offensive line vastly improved after being putrid in 2025. Against Houston's elite pass rush, although it could be a small sample size, we will learn a ton about how effective this offensive line can function when up against an elite defensive line.

Fernando Mendoza's Development and Progression

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Arizona Cardinals, the No. 1 overall pick showed plenty of positives , but this week will provide a different test for the rookie quarterback. It will be exciting to watch how Mendoza applies last week’s learning experiences on Thursday, with the hope that he continues to take the necessary steps.

That doesn't mean that if he makes mistakes or struggles at certain points, it's reason for concern. As long as Mendoza duplicates the positives and minimizes the negatives, while showcasing his understanding of the offense and what is being asked of him, that's all that matters. Mendoza played four series against Arizona, and I expect him to play plenty of snaps against the Texans.

How Kubiak's Scheme, Paired With Personnel, Stacks Up Against Elite Defense

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already know what Kubiak's scheme is capable of, as the Seattle Seahawks had one of the best offenses en route to the Lombardi Trophy last season. However, the personnel on that roster is dramatically different than what Las Vegas has at its disposal.

There are certainly comparable elements , as the Seahawks were heavily dependent on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III to generate the offense. Meanwhile, the Raiders will be reliant on Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty offensively. However, the offensive line is still a work in progress, the wide receivers are an unknown commodity, and Kirk Cousins will be 38 years old tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how the starting offense fares against Houston's defense.