How the Raiders Can Solve Their Biggest Need

The Las Vegas Raiders had plenty of problems in their roster construction last season. Their offensive line was incompetent, and they had no threat in their wide receiver room. However, their biggest weakness was poor quarterback play, which significantly hindered their team's performance.

Geno Smith was meant to elevate their offense, but in a lot of ways, he made it worse than when Gardner Minshew was at the helm. The only games he didn't play were due to injury, which only exacerbated the problem. How can the Raiders solve their quarterback issue next season?

The Playmaker That's Needed

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article matching teams that need a quarterback to quarterbacks who will be available this offseason. The Raiders have the first overall pick, and it's clear they should use it on Fernando Mendoza for a chance at finding their franchise quarterback.

"The aforementioned Kubiak leaves the championship panache of Seattle and heads to a Raiders organization seeking its first playoff win since 2002. After the team’s trade for Geno Smith backfired, Las Vegas will assuredly seek an upgrade — and all signs point toward that being Mendoza", said Locker.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No other quarterback on the market gives this team as bright a future as Mendoza, who will be paired with Klint Kubiak in his rookie season and given the reins to the team immediately. It's important to note that this team isn't a quarterback away from being in playoff contention.

Even if a big star like Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow would become available, this roster isn't ready to go on a deep run. It's going to take multiple seasons of drafting well and developing the right players for them to be in a place where they can make the playoffs and even win a game in the playoffs.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) races after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Las Vegas could receive a ransom if it traded down in the draft. But considering the thin quarterback market and the franchise’s rare position to select a first-round passer, it seems a near certainty that Mendoza will join Kubiak to accelerate the Raiders’ rebuild".

A trade is an intriguing option for the Raiders, which could actually accelerate their rebuild, but they should only do that if they believe Mendoza isn't the future. However, it's hard to look at his tape and feel like he won't be able to lead the Raiders into a new era.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Mendoza WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.