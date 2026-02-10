Why the Raiders Must Stay Optimistic During Transition Period

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot riding on next season, and it isn't even hoping for a better win-loss total. No franchise or fanbase wants to end up with the first overall pick in consecutive seasons, but the Raiders' optimism shouldn't rely on whether they're able to win games or not.

They're a relatively young team, and this trend is likely to continue if they proceed with their plans to select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. Why must the Raiders not let their current roster construction bring their hopes down on what could be a very successful 2026 season?

Early Power Rankings

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Ralph Vacchiano writes for FOX Sports, and he made an early power rankings list for teams next season. The Raiders are listed as the 30th best team, but what Vacchiano fails to realize is all of the latent potential this team has.

"They are a mess from top to bottom, but at least the No. 1 pick in the draft gives them hope. Even if QB Fernando Mendoza is a star, though, the rebuilding here will take a couple of years", said Vacchiano.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, there have been plenty of examples in recent memory of rookie quarterbacks coming in and exceeding expectations. Not to mention, he's going to have Klint Kubiak mentoring him and calling plays for him after just winning the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Secondly, the Raiders have plenty of money in free agency that they can use to better their roster. They can also use that to trade for a player like Keon Coleman , who could give Mendoza a receiver to grow alongside and unlock some of the potential he has.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another reason the Raiders must stay optimistic is that the rest of their stars on the roster can capitalize on this renewed energy and bounce back from a disastrous season. Ashton Jeanty has all the tools to be a franchise running back, but he was wildly disappointing in his first season in the Silver and Black.

Brock Bowers proved he's a franchise tight end, but injuries and poor quarterback play prevented him from extending his stellar rookie season. All of the pieces are set for the Raiders to have an exciting 2026 and give Raider Nation something to look forward to.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both of them will be used more effectively under Kubiak's offensive schemes, and can be playmakers for Mendoza to take advantage of in his rookie season.

