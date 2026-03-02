How the Raiders Can Take Advantage of Their Draft Position

The Las Vegas Raiders are an organization that's on an upward trajectory after getting rid of Pete Carroll. They kept some of the pre-existing staff and promoted them, but largely, all of Smith's fingerprints on their coaching staff and roster are erased.

They fully intend to make this Klint Kubiak's team moving forward, and I think that's best for their success and for the team. John Spytek and Kubiak have to come to an agreement on what to do with the first overall pick. For a franchise that's in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, there's really only one thing they can do.

Maximizing Value

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza is the only quarterback worth taking first overall, as he's clearly the best quarterback prospect in his draft class. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it should be the Raiders who take him first overall.

There are plenty of things to like about him as a prospect. He's tough, accurate, and displays quality leadership skills in the locker room. He has a big personality, but not a cocky one. On paper, he's everything the Raiders have been searching for. And yet, there's still a way the Raiders can use his potential to maximize the value they have in the first overall pick.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It would be a bold way for Kubiak to kick off his coaching career in the Silver and Black, but a trade down should be in consideration for a Raiders team that has nothing to play for next season. If they were to pull off a trade involving the first overall pick, it'd be admitting that they don't see a future with Mendoza, and that likely means Maxx Crosby would be getting moved as well.

It's a reality that some portion of Raider Nation may not want to play out, but one that could set them up for even greater successes in the future. I don't think the Raiders should be actively selling their pick, but it would be a mistake not to entertain some of the offers they will inevitably get from teams that are just as desperate to find a quarterback.

Potential Trade Partner

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of those teams is the Arizona Cardinals, after it was just announced that they're expected to cut Kyler Murray from their roster. The Cardinals took Mike LaFleur from his offensive coordinator job with the Los Angeles Rams, and he can hone some of that boldness from the Rams front office and make a big swing in his first year.

The Cardinals drafted Murray first overall in 2019, and they may want to trade up for the first overall pick in the 2026 draft for another chance at success with a potential franchise quarterback. Similar to the Raiders, the Cardinals have young weapons and a great offensive mind, which could help Mendoza in his rookie season and lead them to eventual greatness.

Mike LaFleur (head coach) answers questions during a news conference at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe on Feb. 18, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals currently hold the third overall pick, but to trade up to the top spot, I'd expect their 2027 first-rounder to be a part of the deal as well. In this sense, the Raiders could attempt to do what the Chicago Bears did in the 2023 draft class with the Carolina Panthers.

Even with Mendoza under center, the Cardinals are in one of the most loaded divisions in the NFL. The NFC West will have the reigning Super Bowl champions, MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year next season. I think the Raiders would get the top pick or something close to it for the 2027 draft, on top of owning their own first-round pick next season as well.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moving down to the third overall pick also gives the Raiders the choice of selecting either Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa, or Rueben Bain. All of those players fill out one of the team's needs, and would round out their roster in preparation for when they are ready to draft their franchise quarterback.

The point is that the Raiders aren't just one season away from contending, and Mendoza isn't the most surefire quarterback prospect. If Kubiak truly wants the Raiders to succeed, he'll consider accepting a trade package that could give them potentially two top-five picks to bolster their roster as a whole.

