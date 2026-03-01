Maxx Crosby Isn't Only High-Profile Raider With a Cloudy Future

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams on the rise, as it goes with most teams that hold the number one overall pick in any given draft class. They are a team that's banking on the future, as opposed to focusing on how their team looks right now.

That hopeful optimism stems from how good Fernando Mendoza looks as a quarterback prospect, and thinking about what he can do for their franchise. Paired with an offensive mind like Klint Kubiak , it's easy to see why the future is so exciting for them. What's a decision they must come to that isn't so exciting?

Predicting Fifth-Year Options

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article predicting what each team will do regarding the players they drafted in the 2023 draft class. The Raiders selected Tyree Wilson to be another star accompanying Maxx Crosby on the defensive line, but the prediction is that they will decline his fifth-year option and let him walk as a free agent.

"Three seasons in, there have been developments in Wilson’s game, but not enough for this status as a former top-10 pick. Wilson generated 35 pressures and five sacks in 2025, adding a career-high 21 stops, but his 57.6 PFF grade was 97th among edge defenders and a drop-off from his 66.7 grade a year ago", said Valentine.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What makes it worse for Wilson is that he was drafted by a front office that isn't there anymore, so there's no incentive to keep him if he isn't performing well. In the three years he's been playing in the Silver and Black, he hasn't even been able to get reliable starter minutes, much less take over for Crosby.

"Wilson needs to take a step forward as a pass-rusher, but it just hasn’t happened yet. His 8.5% pass-rush win rate since 2023 is 106th out of 126 edge rushers, while his 10.6% pressure rate is 82nd...The Raiders could still believe in the physical upside, but it’s hard to buy into accepting his fifth-year option, even at $13 million".

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) speaks to the media during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I believe there is some merit in picking up his fifth-year option, especially if Crosby truly is on the trading block. To end the 2025 season, Wilson had one of the best individual games in his career, having six total tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

He may finally be turning that corner, and perhaps, a year where he's the undisputed star on the defensive line could be what he needs to rise up.

