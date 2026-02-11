How the Raiders Can Truly Gauge Success Next Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for what should be an exciting season for them in 2026. They're going to have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and a chance to set a new culture. Raider Nation knows what it's like to hype up an offseason and be disappointed once the regular season starts, but I have a lot of confidence that the 2026 Raiders can break that trend.

That all starts with who they put in charge. Klint Kubiak is stepping into this role with an impressive resume, having just won a Super Bowl with Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks. What are the ways they can measure their success in Kubiak's first season in charge?

Measures of Success

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first step in gauging how successful the Raiders are next season is how competitive they are in games. Last year's Raiders were 2 - 5 in one-score games, and forced some teams that made it into the playoffs into some close games, like the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Chicago Bears.

One of their most impressive feats was losing by a combined 10 points to the Denver Broncos in both of their matchups, and overcoming the eventual Super Bowl losing New England Patriots in the season opener. As uninspired and poor as the Raiders played last season, they had plenty of performances where they showed heart and grit against opponents that vastly outmatched them.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I expect the 2026 Raiders to exhibit those same traits, even if their win-loss total doesn't improve by that much. I think their record in one-score games has to improve, which would show a definite upgrade in the culture Kubiak is setting over Pete Carroll.

Another way they can measure their success is by seeing how much their rushing attack improves under Kubiak's leadership. One of the most encouraging quotes from his opening press conference was that a successful rushing attack takes the whole team, not just the running back. That's an important mindset to have and doesn't place all the pressure on Ashton Jeanty to perform.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza's development is really what matters. That should be the Raiders' biggest priority next season. He's going to make rookie mistakes, that's a given, but there should be signs of improvement as the season progresses.

Kubiak has the means to drastically improve the floor of this team, but it won't happen all at once. Steady signs of improvement are all that matter for the 2026 Raiders.

