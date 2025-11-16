How the Raiders' Defensive Backfield Will be Tested on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders defense will follow up a matchup against one potent offense with a matchup against another one.
Underrated Offseason Addition
The Raiders made several under-the-radar additions this offseason that they hung their hat on going into this season. Many of those moves did not pan out. However, the addition of cornerback Eric Stokes is not one of them.
Stokes arrived in Las Vegas looking to reestablish himself in the league, and prove that he can stay healthy. The talent was never in doubt for the former first round pick, his main issue was staying healthy. He has done that in Las Vegas and his game has spoken for itself.
Heading into Week 12, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained what makes Stokes such a contributor for Las Vegas' defense.
"One, the attributes in terms of physical, like he's long, he's fast, he's physical, does a solid job tackling, so that stuff stands out. And then when he's presented with a oneon-one matchup or one on one challenge, he's done a good job of stepping up to the plate in terms of handling that. Playing penalty free for the most part, that's a big part of it too. And just his veteran leadership, as a joke, his nickname is E. They call him E and different stuff, like he's strictly business. Like, to me as an old school cat, EPMD strictly business,” Graham said.
Graham noted that Stokes and the Raiders' defensive backfield will have their work cut out for them on Monday night against the Cowboys. Dallas has a talented group of wide receivers, including Stokes' former college teammate, George Pickens.
Graham explained what makes Pickens such a challenging wide receiver to game plan against off the field and to cover on the field. Graham and the Raiders' defense must be on high alert on Monday night. Containing Pickens and the Cowboys' offense is the Raiders' only hope of a competitive game.
"He's so talented. In terms of size, speed, ability to catch the ball, catch radius, and then the ability to flash his hands late, and just the savviness, and then after the catch, his willingness to block in there. I mean, this guy, he's a skilled athlete. And is it a skill? I mean, I don't know, but just the way he's able to slow down and catch the ball probably can count as a skill. Again, I'm not going to make any comparisons because, again, I'm talking about a person I used to see in practice a bunch of times, Randy Moss, who’s the best to ever do it. But I'm not making that comparison, but I've seen flashes of that type of play before," Graham said.
