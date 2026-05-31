How It All Ties Together for Kubiak, Raiders Moving Forward

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the first part of the offseason collecting as much coaching and roster talent as they could find. Las Vegas made a flurry of moves on the coaching carousel, in free agency, and at the NFL Draft to quickly revamp. Now comes the hard part for the Silver and Black.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders helmet logo on the video board at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New Raiders

Plenty of players and teams have looked good on paper heading into a season, only to fail to live up to expectations. Luckily for the Raiders, after winning seven games over the past two seasons, expectations are reasonable heading into the 2026 season.

Las Vegas has improved. It is impossible to say otherwise. However, they have yet to prove that improvement on the field, which is all that matters. After assembling the talent, they now have to work together to put those parts together.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates a touchdown with center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kubiak's Offense

Kubiak was undoubtedly hired to lead the Raiders as a whole, but his calling card is offensive playcalling. Yet, after being introduced as Las Vegas' new head coach, Kubiak made it clear that his ability to successfully call plays goes beyond just him.

“I hope you guys know I've never called the game by myself. That's something we do as a coaching staff together. We plan together. We communicate on game day together, quarterback coach, pass game coordinator, run game coordinator, that is a group effort,” Kubiak said.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“So, I plan on continuing to collaborate with our coaches and making everybody a part of the game planning process. You know, whoever sends it into the QB and says, ‘Wristband 13,’ I think anybody can do that, but how we communicate on game day will be really important.”

The Raiders have gone to great lengths to set Kubiak up for success offensively . Along with improving the roster, Las Vegas' front office let Kubiak choose his coordinator. On offense , he chose Andrew Janocko, whom he has coached for many seasons on multiple teams around the league.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This was yet another intricate step of Kubiak's arrival in Las Vegas. Janocko's hiring only added to Kubiak's skillset, which he had already admitted needed additional help. Las Vegas' many new parts will face their natural difficulties as they try to mesh them together on offense.

However, together, Janocko and Kubiak have already begun making their presence felt among their players. Recently signed veteran offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum recently explained what he has noticed about the connection among the coaching staff.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think it's huge. We've got, obviously, a new staff, a bunch of new players. You've got to build a culture, and to have coaches and players that are familiar with that and with how he wants to operate, that's big, because at the end of the day, we don't have many practices before the first game when you look at the big picture,” Linderbaum said.

“So, how fast can we get the message, and then understand how he wants to go about our business and how he wants us to operate, and it's our jobs as players to uphold that standard. At the end of the day, we're excited for the opportunity, but have to have a sense of urgency as well to get that message and then put it onto the field."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office hopes the synergy they have tried to create on its coaching staff will trickle down to the players. They even went so far as to sign veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, whom Kubiak and Janocko have had several productive seasons with, to ensure the synergy passes down.

This has been a well-executed offseason for Raiders General Manager John Spytek. Kubiak and his staff must do their part.