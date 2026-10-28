How Raiders Are Looking To Rebound, End Four-Game Skid

After sustaining a 10-game losing streak in each of the past two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders retooled their roster as much as they could this offseason. Still, everyone knew Las Vegas had more work to do on what was arguably the league's worst roster last season.

John Spytek and the Raiders' front office swung for the fences, handing out over $300 million in new contracts during free agency this offseason. Still, the Raiders' four-game losing streak puts them nearly halfway to another 10-game skid. Luckily, they face the New York Jets this week.

The Raiders' three wins this season have come against teams with a combined 3-16 record. Las Vegas' current losing streak has been against four of the league's best teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, despite their record.

Las Vegas' 3-4 record reflects how inconsistent they have been through the season's first seven games. As they prepare for Week 8, the Raiders have more than a few things to work on. This is true on both sides of the ball, as Las Vegas looks to end its current skid.

Jets Up Next

The Raiders hit the practice field on Wednesday for the first time in preparation for their road matchup against the Jets. The matchup will pit the Raiders against several former players, including quarterback Geno Smith and offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

Las Vegas undoubtedly misses Parham, as he has had a productive season so far for the Jets. Still, Las Vegas has enough on its end after its fourth straight loss. As the Raiders look to win for the first time in four weeks, Klint Kubiak said his team's focus is solely on the next game.

“I think from our perspective as players and coaches, that’s not something that’s on our minds. What’s on our mind is win the next game, and we’ve played very talented teams and played much more competitive games than that, being the [Kansas City] Chiefs and the Bills. hen you start the game that slow, you put yourself in position to be behind that much, you don’t give yourself a chance to win," Kubiak said earlier this week.

Although the Raiders have played several of the league's best teams, they also hurt themselves in several ways in each loss. That is an area of focus for Kubiak's Raiders heading into Week 8 against the Jets. It will be tough enough to beat the opposing team.

Raiders Have Competed Against Elite Teams

Las Vegas must do a better job of not beating themselves. They have the blueprint to win games, regardless of how good the other team is. The Raiders went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs and the Bills. Both losses featured several positives they displayed in wins.

However, those losses against the Chiefs, the Bills, and their other two losses displayed a team largely beating itself while playing against a much better roster. Las Vegas is 3-4 this season and still has a legitimate shot at a successful campaign.

Given the fact that they have already matched last season's win total, they have already confirmed they are better than they were last season. However, their current four-game skid proves just how big the remaining gap is between Las Vegas and the league's elite.

Sunday's matchup against the Jets will help further determine whether the Raiders are closer to the teams they have beaten or closer to the top of the food chain, like the four teams they have lost to this season.

It is hard to say any team should beat another since anything can happen on any given Sunday. Still, if the Raiders have improved as much as first believed when they went 3-0, they should beat the Jets on Sunday. It is not necessarily a must-win, as it is unclear what Las Vegas' end goal is this season.

However, a loss to a Jets team gunning for the No. 1 overall pick will spark some interesting conversations about the 2026 Raiders and the team's direction for the rest of this season. A five-game losing streak, with a loss to the lowly Jets, would be far from expected.