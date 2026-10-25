Raiders Stock Report: Biggest Risers, Fallers After Falling Flat vs. Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 outing against the Los Angeles Rams was flat and reminiscent of their Week 5 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Few things went the Raiders' way against the Rams.

The Raiders look like an up-and-down team that is slowly becoming inconsistent. Still, even though they are inconsistent, they are still better than they were last season.

Below are the players who are trending up and down after Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Rising

RB Dylan Laube

Laube had arguably the best game of any Raider on Sunday, as he averaged nearly 40 yards per kickoff return through three quarters. Unfortunately, Las Vegas' offense could not do much of anything on Sunday, even with Laube's solid returns.

Falling

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Defensive Backfield

Las Vegas' defensive backfield allowed Matthew Stafford to complete nine of his first 10 passes and 12 of his first 14 passes. Stafford is the league's reigning MVP and has had similar games against much better defensive backfields. Still, letting Stafford start the game on a roll is not ideal.

Along with suspect coverage, the unit often missed tackles that could have limited yards after the catch. Las Vegas' defensive backfield was the team's most significant weakness at the start of the season. However, against the Rams and the New England Patriots, the unit left a lot to be desired.

The unit played better in the second half, but Stafford completed 17 of his 19 passes in the first half.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins did not necessarily do anything wrong on Sunday. However, it is undeniable that the offense, as constructed, is limited with Cousins under center. If there is any pressure at all, Cousins' chances of completing a pass attempt decline rapidly and tremendously.

The offense has several other issues overall that continue to negatively impact Cousins. Las Vegas' offensive line has kept sacks to a minimum but has also allowed many pressures this season, which has impacted the time Cousins has in the pocket. This would negatively impact any quarterback.

However, Kubiak has been tasked with finding ways to win with the roster that he has been given. If the Raiders' offensive line is so bad that Cousins can't succeed behind it, Las Vegas' coaching staff must either change the offensive line or change the quarterback.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has already replaced Jackson Powers-Johnson with Caleb Rogers. They won't bench Kolton Miller or DJ Glaze. Spencer Burford is an option to replace him along the line, but they don't have a dependable replacement, other than potentially rookie offensive lineman Trey Zuhn.

The Raiders spent the offseason moving Zuhn around to different positions along the line. For them not to put him on the field more often while needing better play alog the line speaks volumes about the coaching staff's confidence in their starting lineup.

Considering there is not much more they can do to improve the offensive line this season, the Raiders need a quarterback who can move in the pocket when protection breaks down. The Raiders need a quarterback who can confidently run past the line of scrimmage when it is time to do so.

Las Vegas doesn't have many offensive linemen who can protect Cousins better. Still, they have a quarterback who is mobile enough to make plays with his legs, accurate enough to complete tough passes, and talented enough to do both. In fact, they spent the No. 1 pick in the draft on one!

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) practices before the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders are content to beat bad teams and either fall a few plays short or completely fall flat against better teams, they should continue to keep Cousins as the starter. If they want to actually win games against good teams and push for a playoff spot, it is time to start Fernando Mendoza.

Or, the past four weeks are exactly what this year's Raiders will be against the league's better teams. Mendoza will struggle at times, but it will be better for the Raiders' long -term future than continuing to start Cousins. Coming close is not the same as winning.

Las Vegas has upcoming games against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and the Denver Broncos. Those are all good teams. They need to decide what their goal is this season. If they want to compete, start Cousins. Mendoza gives them a better chance to actually win.

Starting Mendoza does not guarantee anything at all. He will lose games, too. However, I personally believe they have a better shot at winning with Mendoza under center. Even his struggle will help move the rebuild along. It is time.