How Raiders’ Next Big Building Block Is on the Way

The Las Vegas Raiders have come a long way since the end of the 2025 season. The Raiders have assembled what appears to be the best roster they have had in some time. However, the National Football League is all about what happens on the field on Sundays.

The Raiders have done just about all they can to bolster their coaching staff and roster with responsible moves. It would be hard for Las Vegas to improve as much in one offseason as they did this one. That is, in part, because of how bad they have been, but the future is still bright.

Raiders Taking Things Step by Step

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has begun laying the foundation for what it expects to be a much brighter future than the past few years. The Raiders have taken a well-balanced approach to their roster rebuilding efforts this offseason. They will soon take the field again for training camp.

Building Blocks

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders' moves this offseason have essentially given them a blank slate across the board. Las Vegas is a different team than the team that last took the field. After years of losing, this is for the best, but the number of changes that Las Vegas is implementing will be challenging.

Las Vegas' defense is set to take a significant step forward in 2026, as some of the Raiders' most notable additions and changes happened on that side of the ball. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard recently shared insight into the process he and his unit are undergoing.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

"It's great. I mean, it is great, because I mean, it's trying to keep an advantage, but I'm so focused on -- I want to know what they know. I want to hear them talk. I want to hear their communication, and I want a player-led defense and them to understand conceptually, right now, is really what the big word is of the concept of Cover 2, for example, not a call,” Leonard said.

“And that's how you're able to be multiple, that's how they're able to understand the strengths and weaknesses of a call, and that's really been our focus. So, an 18-game season, when you have to evolve to injury or what type of quarterback you're playing, you're able to do so. You're teaching them the game, and we started in Phase 1 with, this is how we get in a huddle. So, assuming nothing, and I enjoy that."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has used a productive set of offseason workouts to prepare for what they hope will be an even more productive training camp. Training camp is always important, but after all of the moves the Raiders have made this offseason, this year's training camp is monumental for the Raiders.

As training camp draws near, the Raiders' coaching staff plans to continue working with the players as much as possible under league rules. Soon, Las Vegas will throw the pads on and really see how much progress has been made this offseason.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I'm a teacher at heart, and all the guys that I've hired are great teachers. Ronell Williams is a great, phenomenal linebacker coach. Matt Robinson, already told you about Joe [Woods] and Al [Holcomb], and then Travis Smith," Leonard said.

"They've done a phenomenal job, and I told them I want the players to feel that energy when they walk into the meeting room. Get to the point, get them to the walkthrough, get to practice."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Leonard's rise to defensive coordinator, along with several new roster pieces and the new defensive scheme, should put Las Vegas in a solid position. The Raiders are pinning their hopes for a productive 2026 season and future, in part, on the defense vastly improving.

The Raiders' front office has supplied Leonard and the rest of the coaching staff with more talent on the roster than has been available in many years. As they move forward, the numerous changes Las Vegas has made must have an immediate impact, especially on defense.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas' defense should be talented enough now to keep the Raiders competitive in most games this season. They will struggle at times, as all defenses do throughout a 17-game season, but Las Vegas' defense is now better positioned to handle its half of complementary football.

The Raiders' rebuild will take much longer than just one or two offseasons. However, it is evident that Las Vegas has added several of its building blocks for the future this offseason. More players are sure to join in the future, but player-wise, the Raiders have much of their core on the roster.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Finally getting an idea of what the 2026 Raiders will look like on defense, among other things, will unquestionably be one of the most significant aspects of training camp. As much attention as the Raiders' offense has received this offseason, its defense has been just as disappointing lately.

The unit has improved significantly more than most realize at the moment, but it must still be remembered that the Raiders' only competition is themselves. The team as a whole was bad, but Las Vegas' defense was not good in 2025. Being better than last season should be their main goal.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas enters the 2026 season playing with house money. Even after all the additions, most outside the organization do not expect them to make a playoff push. Considering they have won seven games over the past two seasons combined, a five- or six-win season is technically a success.

The building blocks are there for the Raiders. The defense has multiple young players and veterans poised to further establish themselves in the league. Las Vegas needs all the playmakers it can get; there are plenty of opportunities to go around.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Still, the Raiders need more than just the parts; they need the parts to work well together on the field. This is what will make training camp more exciting than it has been in recent years. Las Vegas is a different team; nowhere will this be proven truer sooner than the Raiders' defense.