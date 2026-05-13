How One Key Decision Turned the Raiders Around

For this Raiders organization, the last two decades have been a mess. It has been nothing but losing seasons, with no direction and no way to come out of it. Every season has been filled with disappointments, and no progress has been made.

During that time, every time the Raiders made a step in the right direction, they would go five steps back. It has been like that for some time, and that is something any struggling franchise cannot have consistently if they want to be successful.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Key Decision

Since moving to Las Vegas, this franchise has been going up and down with head coaches, players, and front office personnel. It has been a recipe for disaster even since moving from Oakland. It got to the point that every home game for the Silver and Black is filled with opposing fans. For owner Mark Davis, that is a sight he never likes to see. But he was the one continuing to give the Raider Nation false hope, and he was getting in his own team's way of achieving any success.

That is, until now. Davis has now stepped aside and let his football people make the most important decisions about the Raiders that affect the field. See, before Davis, the decision-maker for everything that went on at the Raiders, from top to bottom.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mark Davis Did the Right Thing

Davis would hire different head coaches and General Managers, and it would simply not work out. He was quick to fire, and even quicker to hire, without taking the proper time and process to bring in the right personnel.

Davis stepped back and went to the greatest quarterback to ever do it, Tom Brady. Davis made Brady a minority owner of the franchise and brought him in as one of his football people to help make the important decisions. Having Brady has had a great effect on this franchise. That led to the Raiders having one of the best up-and-coming General Managers in John Spytek, who knows how to find talent. It also led to the Raiders hiring the best head coaching candidate in Klint Kubiak.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Just by looking at this offseason, and all the things the Raiders did to make the team and franchise better from top to bottom. This would not have been possible without Davis realizing he was no longer the person to make the decision that directly impacts the team.