How the Raiders' Roster Cuts Accomplished Several Goals

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 roster is all but set. Not only has the active roster been figured out, but they have also filled out their practice squad. After completing the preseason and moving on from nearly half of their 90-man roster, Las Vegas is ready for its first season under Klint Kubiak.

The fact that Las Vegas' coaching staff filled their practice squad primarily with players they had moved on from confirmed their confidence in the group of players they started training camp with. The moves the Raiders' front office made were indicative of where the team currently stands.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is undoubtedly a better team than they were before the arrival of Kubiak, his staff, and the multiple waves of talent that were added this offseason. The roster still has holes that must be addressed, or at least compensated for elsewhere.

Yet, considering where they started, the Raiders' roster decisions on cutdown day only reaffirm the multitude of moves the front office has made since the top of the year. Cutdown day was another critical day for Kubiak and his staff.

Different Strokes for Different Teams

Although the general league rules on cutting players are blanket rules, each team approaches cutdown day differently. Based on how the roster shook out, Las Vegas' plan was clear. The Raiders had several goals in mind when solidifying their active roster and practice squad.

Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff are on the same page on most things. The initial 53-man roster was another example of this being the case. In terms of improving their roster, the Raiders accomplished just about all they could in one offseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders accomplished multiple goals when they trimmed their roster down.

Flipping the Roster

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most notable aspect of the Raiders' cuts is just how many of the players that the Raiders kept on the active roster and practice squad were those who had been added in the past two offseasons. In one offseason, Las Vegas has gotten rid of players from previous regimes.

This means most of the roster and practice squad were added under Kubiak and John Spytek. As Las Vegas looks to move on from a forgettable past three seasons that led to them hiring Kubiak as their fourth head coach in as many seasons, roster subtractions are just as critical as additions.

Cutdown day helped the Raiders take another step in the right direction. It may or may not lead to more wins on the field in 2026, but in the long term, Las Vegas has begun ridding itself of many of the players who helped it lose nearly 30 games over the past two seasons.

Each move may not have been groundbreaking, but collectively, Las Vegas' roster cuts and practice squad additions spoke volumes about the team's and organization's future. As they move into the Kubiak era, the Raiders have been set up for success in ways they have not been in years.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Younger

Along with ridding their roster of players from previous regimes, Las Vegas' 53-man roster is also much younger than the one that last took the field in 2025. The Raiders' most recent coaching staff prioritized experience ahead of and during last season's 3-14 campaign. Kubiak enjoys the youth.

“I know Spy [John Spytek] did a great job with the draft. We got some young, hungry guys that are going to help us play this whole season and beyond. It's always fun to coach all ages, but especially to have an imprint on a young man and help him grow, that's what's fun about coaching," Kubiak said ahead of cutdown day.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) attempts to tackle Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of the roster-related questions the Raiders faced entering the offseason and training camp have been answered. Now, they turn their focus to the remaining depth-chart questions and game planning for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

"I love our guys. I love how hard they work. I love how mature they are. I love how important the game is to them and how important playing for the Silver and Black is to them. I can't wait to go on this journey with them for the next 17 weeks in a row," Kubiak said.