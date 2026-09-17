How Raiders Stay Grounded, Look Ahead to Week 2

There is reason to be cautiously optimistic about the Las Vegas Raiders following their season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins. Yet, optimism can be fleeting in the National Football League from week to week. Klint Kubiak's Raiders refuse to let the win shake their focus.

Tough Week Ahead

A win is a win in the NFL. Las Vegas has won seven games over the past two seasons. They will take a hard-earned win against the Dolphins or any other team. However, the Raiders' offseason warrants more than excitement over one win against a team they are clearly better than.

The Raiders' offense has spent months building itself to the point that it can win games in various ways. Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins knows Las Vegas will have their hands full against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I have a lot of respect for the Chargers' defense, for their scheme, their players and coaching staff. They're a good challenge for us. So, got a good plan. We're digesting today and getting ready to go take to practice,” Cousins said before Wednesday's practice.

"It's a home game for them. I know they always do play with intensity, but certainly that'll be the case Sunday. A lot of competitive people on that defense, and I've played against many of them over the years, and I expect it to be a tremendous challenge for us."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Battling History

When the Raiders take on the Chargers this Sunday, they will not only face one of the league's best quarterbacks, Justin Herbert, but they will also battle years of history. The Raiders have not won at SoFi Stadium since the Chargers began playing there in 2020.

Luckily for Las Vegas, they will face Los Angeles as a vastly different team from any Raiders team that the Chargers have faced during that period. The Chargers are more established, which will present many challenges for Kubiak's Raiders in Week 2.

However, the Chargers' greater establishment also makes them more predictable than the Raiders. Las Vegas enters Week 2 with plenty of unknowns remaining, even after their Week 1 win. Those unknowns will work in their favor, as the Chargers have little to work on.

The Raiders enter Week 2 as unpredictable as the Chargers enter predictable. This will make for another interesting chess match for Kubiak and the well-respected Jim Harbaugh. It marks another opportunity for Las Vegas to take another step forward in their rebuild.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' offseason moves have helped them assemble a group of players who aren't household names individually but appear to work well together so far. Week 2 against the Chargers will test their offseason growth much more than the Dolphins did on Sunday.

After making a list of solid roster moves, the Raiders spent weeks legitimately working hard to improve on and off the field. Throughout training camp, it became clear that Las Vegas was reaching the point where games against other teams were more valuable than practice.

Their three preseason games and first regular-season game seemed to confirm that. Las Vegas made tangible progress during each game, coming out of each matchup as a better team than before. Kubiak hopes the same will continue in Week 2 and beyond.

Last season proved that a Week 1 win, or loss, does not mean much. After Las Vegas beat the New England Patriots in Week 1 last season, one team went to the Super Bowl; the other lost 14 of its next 16 games, including a 10-game losing streak, and finished 3-14.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches the ball for a first down in the first quarter against against the Miami Dolphinsat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one win already under their belt and reasonable expectations for this season, the Raiders enter their second game of the season playing with house money. There is no pressure on Las Vegas heading into this matchup, as they have less to lose than the Chargers.

The last thing the Chargers can afford is to lose against a Raiders team that is still largely figuring itself out. Los Angeles also can't afford to fall to 0-2 this season. Las Vegas has a tough schedule this season; the Chargers' schedule is even tougher.