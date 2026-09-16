Raiders Mailbag: Fans See Opportunity vs. Chargers After Win

HENDERSON, Nev.—As the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) prepare to head to Los Angeles this weekend to play the Chargers (0-1) at SoFi Stadium, the optimism is through the roof.

The storied Raiders fan base, Raider Nation, takes their football not as a game, but as a way of life. They finally have substantive, real hope that the franchise is committed to the fine print and minutiae to fix their beloved franchise.

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raider Nation Sounds Off

I asked Raider Nation via social media to sound off on what they want this weekend, beyond the obvious win in Los Angeles.

They responded, in a very big way.

Would like to see Cousins up his game on the passes beyond 10 yards… — David Nayan (@davidnayan) September 16, 2026

Step Up Kirk

David, I would have agreed with this had it been directed at his two interceptions. I disagree on passes over 10 yards. Not because I don’t think they need to stretch the field vertically, but because he can only throw that when it is called, or when it was there.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Dolphins' game plan was to stop the run and not get beat over the top (deep). Knowing Jim Harbaugh, I would expect him to dial up opportunities for Kirk to take a shot; if it is there, he has to take it if they want to give him the short; who cares, as long as they win.

Improvement, Growth, Confidence

Improvements. Growth, confidence. The record this year Is just a number. Maybe i'd like to see some playing time for Mccoy. — AleCavalli (@sandogat74) September 16, 2026

I couldn’t agree more. 2026 is a rebuilding year, so these are the things that will set this team apart. With so many young players, the more reps they get, the better.

When I made my final record prediction, I changed my outlook from seven to six wins, specifically because of this game. I have never seen a Harbaugh-coached (Jim, John, or Jack) team look as discombobulated as the Bolts did on Sunday.

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

If that continues, and it is hard to imagine with Harbaugh, the Raiders have a shot at an upset.

That said, the focus needs to be on exactly what you said: “Improvements. Growth. Confidence.”

Laube Love

Dylan Laube score — Darth Raider (@Eliteresponse00) September 16, 2026

Dylan is quickly becoming a fan favorite. His ability to stay through three regimes says something, and I can tell you that his teammates love him. One area of great respect (and there are several) I have for Klint Kubiak is that he utilizes everyone on his roster and their various skill sets.

Laube is a benefactor of that. He doesn’t have the skill set of Ashton Jeanty or Mike Washington Jr., but they don’t have his either.

Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There is a score coming for Laube; not sure when, but its coming.

Wide Receivers Reporting for Duty

One of the WRs to show up. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Limitless Mulligans (@itScottinHerre) September 16, 2026

Can’t argue with this; however, we knew this would be an issue when training camp opened. Without giving anything away, I think the WR room will be an issue all year until they get a true WR1 next offseason, but I do expect we will see more of a WR scheme this week.

In fairness to the WR room, it is also important to remember that the Klint Kubiak offense is oriented toward the TE and RB spots first, so that has some emphasis on “some” impact on the number of balls they get, and the defense's scheme matters as well.

Cody White | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

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